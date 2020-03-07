Opinion – Can we expect a defensive overhaul at Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal currently have a number of players in contention for a starting role at centre-back this week, with Luiz and Sokratis likely to be first-choices for the time being, but William Saliba will surely be nailing down one of those spots next season.

The 18 year-old helped his on-loan St Etienne side reach the French Cup final last night with an impressive display, and they will now come up against Paris Saint-Germain for the trophy.

Saliba has shown he is a commanding defender despite his younger years, and his whopping height of 6ft 4″ will prove an issue for opposing attackers, especially from set plays.

Who lines up alongside him is up for grabs however, and the latest name to stake a claim for such a place could be Pablo Mari.

The Spanish defender put in a more than competent performance in against our lower-league opposition in the FA Cup, and is said to have come out of the game well fitness wise, and ready to play.

His emergence could come as the biggest blow to Rob Holding, who now looks likely to have become fifth in line for action behind Mari, David Luiz, Mustafi and Sokratis, and while Chambers could also be trying to stake a claim, he has also impressed at right-back this season, and as a holding midfielder previously.

The scariest thought for the English defenders however may be the anticipated arrival of William Saliba this summer, who could see the duo fall so far down the pecking order they may have to look towards the exit door.

Holding has shown on a number of occasions that he has the potential to play for a top club, but his injuries have hampered his progression since joining our club.

Mari of course is only on loan from Flamengo at present, with an option to buy, but a deal for his signature will most likely pose an end to Holding’s Arsenal career, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Mustafi lost his place in the squad to the arriving Saliba.

Do Holding or Chambers still show enough to warrant a chance to start regularly for Arsenal? Will Mari show his worth and earn the chance to play alongside Saliba next season?

Patrick