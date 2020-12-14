Opinion: Can we trust Arteta to work his New Year magic once again?

Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager late last year and he helped to put smiles on our faces after a tough time under Unai Emery.
Most Arsenal fans warmed up to him after a few months and Arsenal’s form in the new year 2020 was fantastic.
From the 1st of January 2020, Arsenal didn’t lose a domestic game until during Project Restart in June.
Their only loss in all competitions came against Olympiacos in the Europa League.
That run of form had us all dreaming of a return to the Champions League at the end of that season.
Perhaps, if Covid-19 had not struck and forced the game to be suspended we would have kept the run going because we had momentum.
This year has just a few weeks to go, perhaps Arteta is waiting for the turn of the new year to get the team back to form.
Arsenal will face West Brom, Newcastle United (FA Cup), Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton in their first five competitive games of the new year.
These are tricky matches, but they are matches that we should win if we’re serious about getting back to form.
Last nights loss to Burnley is a hammer blow as were the previous losses and there is no guarantee that Arteta will even be the manager come the new year but if he is, those games are very winnable and whoever is in charge has a great opportunity to put a winning run together.
Maybe that is what the board is waiting for before they pull the trigger on Arteta.
YES MARTIN, I DO!
I REMAIN A STAUNCH AND TOTAL BELIEVER IN THE FUTURE ACHIEVEMENTS OF MA, provided the daft fans who want him out don’t pressure the club into making a decision they would come to regret. Keep the faith and be SUPPORTERS, NOT CRITICS.
says the one who remained a staunch and total believer of emery and then suddenly changed the narrative as soon as emery was sacked..
Krish,
yes a very short memory he has!
Jon what do you see in mikels team that others dont
I think you are Arteta…
Writing on this blog by changing name..
Sack him to save the season and the club.sack him to make things easier for the next coach.He put his trust in the wrong players.
With these performance we will sink even deeper. Zero point from the next 5 fixtures.You dont need to be a soothsayer to know this.I have supported Arteta from day one but now enough is enough.
#Save Arsenal.
Some mentioned that he has lost the dressing room. If true, then there is no point in keeping Arteta. He should go immediately.
If we ever touch bottom 3 zone, he should go.
If we are still in relegation battle in February, he should go.
If we finish in the bottom half of the table at the end of season, he should go.
Resign, fired, whatever. Nothing against the man, just not good enough. Admin should do a poll on Arteta.
More excuses “if covid hadn’t happened” well it happened and every team had been affected and has had to deal with it! Making excuses is not helping the situation quite the opposite actually what MA needs is a wake up call and to ring the changes there is no shame in admitting he got it wrong and move on in a different direction that’s what frustrates me with him his unwillingness to try something different and give other players the chance to prove themselves and sticking with underperforming players!
I think he is working on something, yesterday I saw a better team with good work rate and hunger.
I think he needs time, seems the players are finding it difficult to adjust /adapt to his new system, it’s obvious he changed the system from last season and he is yet to get it right.
I wish we support him to get it right and I hope that happen sooner
Adajim I respect your optimism but work rate and hunger should be a given at this level it’s not like they are playing for fun is it?
London moving to tier 3 is highly likely….
The problem with this squared is very obvious every team now know that this team can’t penetrate through a open door, everyone know that xhaka Wii find Tierney who in turn will run to the byline and cross the ball to whom it may concern, this team needs at least three very good half wingers imagine what a team like this could do in the pl Leno, bellerin,Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, partey,. Grealish, aoura, son, auba, saka.
We’ve drawn Benfica
Buy us. son, grealish , aoura at any cost