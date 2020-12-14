Opinion: Can we trust Arteta to work his New Year magic once again?

Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager late last year and he helped to put smiles on our faces after a tough time under Unai Emery.

Most Arsenal fans warmed up to him after a few months and Arsenal’s form in the new year 2020 was fantastic.

From the 1st of January 2020, Arsenal didn’t lose a domestic game until during Project Restart in June.

Their only loss in all competitions came against Olympiacos in the Europa League.

That run of form had us all dreaming of a return to the Champions League at the end of that season.

Perhaps, if Covid-19 had not struck and forced the game to be suspended we would have kept the run going because we had momentum.

This year has just a few weeks to go, perhaps Arteta is waiting for the turn of the new year to get the team back to form.

Arsenal will face West Brom, Newcastle United (FA Cup), Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton in their first five competitive games of the new year.

These are tricky matches, but they are matches that we should win if we’re serious about getting back to form.

Last nights loss to Burnley is a hammer blow as were the previous losses and there is no guarantee that Arteta will even be the manager come the new year but if he is, those games are very winnable and whoever is in charge has a great opportunity to put a winning run together.

Maybe that is what the board is waiting for before they pull the trigger on Arteta.