Opinion: Can we trust Edu and Arteta to spend our summer budget well?

Mikel Arteta and Edu have their plans for the summer and that involves signing new players for Arsenal.

Their combination is one that the Kroenke’s have trusted to take the club to the next level.

Edu hasn’t achieved much success on the football side of things recently and has spent much of the last year dismantling the scouting system that served the Gunners for years.

Arteta is still struggling in his first managerial job after the Gunners trusted him to become their replacement for Unai Emery.

They have overseen the signing of the likes of Pablo Mari, Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes since they have been working together.

These players have cost the Gunners almost £100m, but can we say they have been helpful or they have been money well spent?

Arsenal isn’t the richest club in England and that means that we have to get our transfers right, especially when we spend good money on the players.

The transfer window will reopen soon and I expect the Kroenkes to splash the cash after fans protested their lack of investment.

Considering how they have performed so far, are you confident that Arteta and Edu will spend the money on the right players that will take this club forward?

I am not.

An article from Ime