Opinion: City loss shows that Arteta might need to stop the tinkering now

Manchester City expectedly beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

I said it was expected because of our poor record away from home against the so-called top 6 sides.

However, I reckon that we might have had something from that game if not for the changes made by Mikel Arteta.

One of the changes that the Spaniard made was to keep Alexandre Lacazette on the bench and play Willian as a centre-forward.

It was certainly a bewildering decision that Arteta made for a game of that magnitude.

I understand that the Spaniard was looking to spring a surprise on his mentor, but benching your in-form player really doesn’t make much sense.

This isn’t the first time that Arteta has tinkered with his line up as he continues to search for the best defensive partnership for the team.

I trust Arteta, but I think that the time has come for him to find a team and stick to it.

The Gunners needed a new midfielder and they have gone and signed Thomas Partey, Arteta has to start building his team around the Ghanaian midfielder now or we might continue to struggle with inconsistent form.

An article from Ime