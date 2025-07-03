Opinion: Clock ticking for Arsenal as striker deal remains uncertain

With pre-season just around the corner, is there enough time to sign a striker?

The announcement of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s transfer from Chelsea is set to open the floodgates to a number of key additions. The midfield duo of Christian Nørgaard and Martin Zubimendi are set to follow suit in the coming days. The signing of Cristhian Mosquera is also gathering momentum, while the club have opened negotiations with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

The beginning of July has certainly brought excitement for supporters. However, an important move continues to be far from certain. The Gunners are widely expected to make a marquee signing at centre-forward. The club’s recent struggles in front of goal have exacerbated the need to address this problem area. A signing in that position has been long overdue, making it the utmost priority this summer.

Striker wanted before Asia tour, but clock is ticking

Despite the pressing need, the club have failed to make a signing amid various conflicting reports. Mikel Arteta has made his stance clear, with credible reports citing his preference to have a striker on board before the tour of Asia.

Preparations for the new season commence in just over two weeks, and the club are currently heading to Asia without a new centre-forward. The first game of pre-season is against AC Milan on the 23rd of July, but the squad will jet off to Singapore four days earlier. Arteta reportedly wants a player in before then, but will there be enough time to complete a deal? It is firmly in the realm of possibility, but the clock is ticking.

Complicated negotiations hinder progress

There are genuine concerns over the club’s capability to pull off a move. Historically, Arsenal have struggled to sign big names early. The complicated situations surrounding Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško are also stifling efforts.

Their respective situations are exactly why Arsenal are unlikely to sign a number nine before the 19th of July. Sporting’s dispute with Gyökeres likely means a deal could drag on until the end of the window, as both parties decide to wait it out.

Šeško’s situation is arguably more complex. The club are finding it difficult to agree personal terms due to the player’s high wage demands. In addition, talks with RB Leipzig have stalled due to their own valuation. The German side are not willing to lower their asking price, reported to be between €80-100 million, which has left Arsenal frustrated.

Given that Leipzig are without European football next season, they are in need of a cash injection this summer. The Germans are holding off on a move currently, but they are widely expected to come around towards the end of the window. The Gunners could wait, but at what cost? The 19th of July is just around the corner, but things could still fall into place. Signing either of the two main targets is well within the club’s capabilities, but time is running out.

Whether the club pull it off remains to be seen, but in my opinion, the signing of a centre-forward will come late in the window and after pre-season.

That is my opinion. I would love to get your contributions in the comments. Will the club pull it off?

Benjamin Kenneth

