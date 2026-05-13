Opinion: Could Arsenal’s VAR drama spark a major Premier League rule change?

Yet another VAR decision unleashed an avalanche of debate following Arsenal’s dramatic victory over West Ham on Sunday.

Most pundits, commentators and former officials appeared to agree that David Raya was fouled before West Ham’s late equaliser was scored, leading to the decision to disallow the goal after a lengthy VAR review.

The ramifications of the call were enormous, both for Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes and West Ham’s relegation battle, so it was inevitable that the fallout would dominate football discussion afterwards.

Speaking on Sky Sports Gary Neville described it as potentially “the biggest decision in the history of VAR in the Premier League.”

We have now entered the familiar post-match dissection phase, where every angle, replay and interpretation is examined in forensic detail.

Yet during BBC Match of the Day’s discussion on Sunday night, one fascinating suggestion may have gone slightly under the radar.

Darren Cann’s idea could reduce set-piece controversy

Former Premier League assistant referee Darren Cann joined the programme to discuss both the VAR intervention and the wider issue of physicality during set-pieces.

Cann proposed a surprisingly simple solution.

During corners or attacking free-kicks, no attacking player would be allowed inside the defending team’s six-yard box until the ball had actually been kicked.

At first glance, it feels like a clever way to reduce the constant wrestling, shirt-pulling, blocking and obstruction that regularly causes controversy inside penalty areas.

The Premier League has long celebrated its physical nature, but that physicality also creates huge inconsistency when referees attempt to determine what counts as acceptable contact.

A rule such as Cann’s could potentially remove much of that grey area.

Would the rule actually work in practice?

Of course, implementing any new football law is rarely straightforward.

Ironically, in the exact incident involving Arsenal and West Ham, Pablo actually moved into the six-yard box after the corner had already been delivered before colliding with Raya. That means the same decision may still have been reached regardless of Cann’s proposal.

There would also be questions over how consistently such a rule could be enforced in real-time during frantic set-piece situations.

Football already struggles with offside debates, so introducing another technical infringement may simply create fresh controversy rather than removing it.

Still, perhaps it is an idea worth trialling.

If the Premier League genuinely wants to reduce the endless arguments surrounding set-pieces, pushing and goalkeeper obstruction, then testing a simple rule adjustment in selected matches could provide useful answers.

At the very least, Darren Cann’s suggestion has opened an interesting conversation.

Could a simple tweak finally reduce the chaos surrounding modern set-pieces?

Reader Opinion: Chris Godbold

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