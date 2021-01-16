Opinion – Could Sokratis be joining Ozil at Fenerbahce?

The rumour this morning was that Mesut Ozil and Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for the German midfielder to leave the Emirates this month, with Fenerbahce fully expected to be his new destination.

Now today Ozil has confirmed he was at the club (presumably for further talks) by posting a picture of himself outside the ground under a banner of Sokratis, leading to further rumours that the Greek could have been part of the talks with the Turkish club. There has been little gossip about a move for Sokratis and the latest rumour was that he could be joining Real Betis,

Ozil posted on Instagram….



Both players were left out in the cold by Arsenal this season by being excluded from the Gunners Premier League squad, but with Ozil posting this random pick of Sokratis on the day it is confirmed that he is leaving the Gunners, perhaps they could be moving on to play together in Turkey next month?