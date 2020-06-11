Opinion: Could transfer decision see Aubameyang forced to see out contract?

Odsonne Edouard is supposedly eyeing another season with Celtic, which may well block a departure from Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Our club has been continually linked with a move for the French striker this term, having set the Scottish Premiership alight throughout the campaign with an astonishing 27 goals and 19 assists in his 45 appearances in all competitions.

The Football Insider spoke to Alan Hutton this week, who claimed that the striker could be set to pen a new deal in Scotland, including an agreed release clause, while his manager Neil Lennon confirmed that a new contract was on the table as he bids to keep a hold of his star-striker.

While Arsenal will not be keen on allowing their star asset quit the club on a free transfer in 12 months time, it would be even worse to allow him to leave without a viable replacement lined up, and should Edouard decide to stay in Scotland we may have no choice.

Our club is not expected to have a huge budget to work with this summer, following losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the loss of matchday income for the foreseeable future. We also have the cloud of doubt over our possible participation in Europe next season which could come as another blow, as we sit ninth in the table currently with 10 matches remaining to bridge the gap.

I do wonder whether there could be the possibility to agree a Saliba-type deal with Celtic which would allow them to keep their star-striker as they look to make history with a tenth consecutive league title, while we would secure ourselves one of the most highly rated talents in Europe, albeit while waiting a year like we did with William Saliba.

Would Celtic consider such a deal? Are there many viable alternatives to replace Aubameyang?

Patrick