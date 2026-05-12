Opinion: Crystal Palace have 10 million reasons to help Arsenal

For better or worse, Crystal Palace could have a massive say in the Premier League title race.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City will hope their respective fixtures against the Eagles are slightly more straightforward than usual due to Palace preparing for the first European final in the club’s history.

Oliver Glasner has consistently maintained he does not have a large enough squad to rotate heavily, even if he wanted to. To reinforce that point, the Austrian made only two changes on Sunday from the side which started against Shakhtar.

That could be an attempt to build momentum before heading to Germany.

The Gunners certainly have the advantage of facing Palace just three days before the Conference League Final, meaning Arsenal supporters will hope key names such as Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta are all rested or limited to appearances from the bench.

Could Eberechi Eze’s Arsenal move impact the title race?

Yet there may be another reason why Crystal Palace delay resting important players until after Wednesday.

Part of Andrea Berta’s strategy when negotiating a fee for Eberechi Eze reportedly involved performance-related add-ons tied to the midfielder’s success at Arsenal.

One of those clauses is believed to be worth around £10 million if the 27-year-old wins the Premier League during his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

That creates a fascinating scenario.

It means Palace could theoretically cost themselves millions if they take points off Arsenal on the final day.

Alternatively, they could travel to the Etihad on Wednesday 13th May with a huge financial incentive to frustrate Pep Guardiola’s side. Will you be fervently supporting Palace Gooners, just as Pep did the Hammers?

Steve Parish will surely understand the stakes

I am not suggesting footballers suddenly become motivated by transfer clauses they may never personally benefit from. Most players will still receive their wages regardless, while Glasner himself is reportedly entering the final weeks of his contract.

When people are potentially preparing to leave their jobs, they are usually less focused on helping employers financially.

Steve Parish, however, will almost certainly understand the wider implications.

Do not be shocked if Palace’s owner reminds everyone exactly what is at stake before their trip to Manchester. Perhaps there is even the promise of bonuses if they return from the Etihad with a positive result.

Football creates strange situations sometimes.

There is no reason why, on May 24th when the Gunners visit South London, that everybody cannot end up happy.

Arsenal lift the title and, before heading home, maybe send Mr Parish a thank-you card along with a very large cheque.

Dan Smith

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