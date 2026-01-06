Opinion: Declan Rice has everything to become Arsenal’s Steven Gerard

Declan Rice continues to be a central figure in this Arsenal side, even though several of his teammates are also performing at a high level. While Arsenal have managed to secure victories in recent matches he did not feature in, that success does not diminish his overall importance to the team. His absence was felt, and it is clear that Arsenal are at their strongest when he is fully involved.

Mikel Arteta is currently overseeing one of the most impressive Arsenal teams seen in many years. The manager understands the value of collective effort, but he is also aware that certain individuals elevate the team to another level. Although Arteta consistently promotes unity and balance, there are players he would privately acknowledge as essential to his plans, and Rice firmly belongs in that category.

Rice’s growing influence

Rice’s impact on the team extends beyond his technical ability. He has become a driving force in midfield, setting standards through his work rate, consistency and willingness to take responsibility in decisive moments. His influence has drawn comparisons with Steven Gerrard, who once carried Liverpool through difficult periods by sheer determination and leadership.

Much like Gerrard did for the Reds, Rice has repeatedly stepped up to rescue Arsenal in important moments. His performances have helped stabilise the side and provide belief when pressure mounts. That ability to impose himself on games is a defining trait of elite players, and it is one Rice is displaying with increasing regularity.

Leadership beyond position

One of Rice’s standout qualities is his versatility. Naturally a box-to-box midfielder, he has also performed effectively at right back this season when required. That adaptability underlines his tactical intelligence and commitment to the team’s needs above personal preference.

More importantly, Rice’s leadership is evident in how he raises the level of those around him. His desire to ensure the team performs well collectively sets him apart. He communicates constantly, demands high standards and leads through action rather than words.

It seems almost inevitable that Rice will captain Arsenal in the future. Even if that opportunity does not materialise, he is already demonstrating leadership without wearing the armband. His influence, mentality and consistency suggest he is not just carrying this team now, but shaping its identity for years to come.