Opinion – Declan Rice starting to show his leadership qualities

They say you learn the most about someone not when things are going well, but when they face adversity. Declan Rice did not need to prove that he is a natural leader, yet the midfielder demonstrated his qualities under difficult circumstances in the North London Derby. His mistake, which allowed Spurs to equalise, came moments after he had gestured for his teammates to remain composed following Eze’s opening goal. While many of his peers celebrated, Rice’s concern was ensuring the team did not lose focus.

Leadership Under Pressure

Where others might have felt sorry for themselves or needed time to recover, Rice responded differently. Theo Walcott, working for Sky on Sunday, compared Rice’s handling of the error to William Gallas’s infamous meltdown at Birmingham in 2008. Walcott recalled that Arsenal, leading by five points with just ten games remaining, suffered a dramatic collapse. Eduardo broke his leg, Gael Clichy conceded a stoppage-time penalty, and crucial points were lost. In contrast, instead of showing frustration, Gallas staged a one-man sit-down protest at the final whistle, despite being the captain.

Rice’s response was the opposite. When Muani scored for Spurs, he raised his hand in an apologetic gesture, smiled to acknowledge his mistake, and encouraged his teammates to return to the halfway line, regroup, and continue. It was not arrogance or indifference but a demonstration of calm leadership, a commander reassuring his troops that everything would be okay.

Leading by Example

At 27, Rice showed that leadership is not about titles or formal roles but about behaviour under pressure. His ability to recover quickly and guide the team demonstrates why he is central to Arsenal’s ambitions. Moments like these, when adversity tests character, reveal the true value of experienced professionals in the squad.

Rice’s actions in the derby reinforced the belief that he can lead by example throughout the season. With players responding to his composure and guidance, it is clear that, as long as he continues to set the standard, Arsenal’s prospects for a successful campaign remain bright.

Declan Rice’s leadership, commitment, and resilience make him a figure around whom the team can rally, and with performances like that, the Gunners are poised to challenge for the title.