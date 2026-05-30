Opinion: Did Arsenal Get Robbed Of A Final Penalty?

Arsenal’s heartbreaking Champions League Final defeat to PSG will be remembered for many things, but one moment in extra time is certain to dominate debate among supporters for weeks to come.

With the score locked at 1-1 and both sides desperately searching for a winning goal, Noni Madueke appeared to be brought down inside the PSG penalty area by Nuno Mendes.

The Arsenal players immediately appealed, while Mikel Arteta exploded with frustration on the touchline. Declan Rice was equally furious, with both men eventually shown yellow cards during the aftermath of the incident.

The moment that changed everything?

From the first replay, many Arsenal fans were convinced it was a clear penalty.

Madueke drove into the area and appeared to be impeded by Mendes at a crucial moment. Given the magnitude of the occasion, a Champions League Final deep into extra time, supporters expected at least a VAR review to be recommended.

Instead, referee Daniel Siebert waved play on and VAR chose not to intervene.

The decision sparked outrage among sections of the Arsenal support, with social media immediately filling with claims that the Gunners had been denied a potentially season-defining opportunity.

Former players and pundits were also split on the incident, with some believing Arsenal had a legitimate grievance while others argued there was enough contact from both players to justify the referee’s original decision.

Fine margins decide football’s biggest prizes

What makes the incident even harder to accept for Arsenal fans is what followed.

The match eventually went all the way to penalties, where PSG emerged victorious after Gabriel’s final spot-kick flew over the crossbar.

Had Arsenal been awarded a penalty during extra time, the entire story of the final might have been different.

Of course, nobody can say with certainty that Arsenal would have scored, or even gone on to lift the trophy. But what supporters will rightly question is whether they should have been given the opportunity.

Football is often decided by moments, and Champions League Finals are decided by the finest of margins.

This felt like one of those moments.

Arsenal can leave Budapest immensely proud of their efforts after taking one of Europe’s strongest sides all the way to penalties. Yet for many Gooners, the image that will linger longest may not be Gabriel’s missed penalty.

It may be Madueke tumbling in the PSG box, Arteta and Rice protesting furiously, and the referee deciding that play should continue.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal have been awarded a penalty for the challenge on Madueke?

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