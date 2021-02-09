Opinion – Did Arteta Ruin Arsenal’s Season By Failing To Replace Ozil?

It was March 2020, and Mesut Ozil had made his final assist as an Arsenal player.
A deftly-made touch found Lacazette and thanks to the VAR, Arsenal defeated West Ham at the Emirates. Then COVID-19 happened.
For many of the Gunners faithful, it was quite unseen and unimaginable to see a player of Ozil’s quality phased out in that manner. What went on behind the scenes, Arsenal fans and the world of football will know someday…
Some angles found his refusal to take a paycut as good reasons, while others felt his public maligning of the team over Uighur Muslims was the unsaid fact. In all of it, Arsenal bore the brunt and Mikel Arteta took the headshot.
Ozil, although sometimes languid and careless of a strolling opposition player, is a fantastic midfielder on his day. He sees what many don’t and his numbers are impressive enough for greatness, bar his last two seasons at Arsenal.
At Arsenal, the German was often a subject of debate between sections of the fanbase. While many saw the beauty in his moments of gloss, others gnawed over his lack of presence in the biggest moments. He is, however, one man whose quality is surreal. In Arteta’s squad, nobody had near what Ozil could muster, and the moment the manager took that decision to phase him out without replacement, the team was always going to suffer.
F.A Cup and Community Shield successes against some of the biggest teams in England must have painted an excellent picture of the situation for Arteta. He thought too much of what he saw daily in training.
As Arsenal started the season like a house on fire, defeating Fulham and seeing Willian star, the former Arsenal captain must have patted himself on the back. The weeks that followed proved him wrong.
The Gunners snowballed from chaos into destruction and a section of the fanbase called for Arteta’s dismissal. Ozil used that opportunity to latch onto the team’s flailing fortunes to remind them of what they were missing. Comparisons of the stats of current players and Ozil never stopped rearing a head.
Daniel Ceballos, Joe Willock, Willian; Arteta hardly cracked the creative channel of the team as Arsenal lacked bite and fell uncontrollably. Amid all these, £72m club record signing, Nicolas Pepe frustrated the fanbase with his lacklustre displays. A bulk of the team’s creative spark fell on Bukayo Saka’s little shoulders and no one would blame the youngster for the part he has played.
It took some uncanny thinking to give Emile Smith-Rowe an opportunity and the young midfielder took it with both hands. Arsenal soon got creative and the Ozil jibes reduced. The mojo seems over again, and a fresh spark is needed. Enter Martin Ødegaard.
Ødegaard is a special talent and one who has the potential, ability and will to make a difference for Arsenal. While he’s yet to make a real difference yet, he has shown early signs of being a potential creative outlet for the team.
The thinking that went into his signing should have been present at the beginning of the season, and Arsenal could have consolidated on the team’s defensive improvements.
Arsenal’s failure to replace Ozil, as much as Pierre Aubameyang’s surprising dip in form sit top of the factors that have pegged Arsenal behind this season.
Sometimes, it takes just a little to have enough and Arsenal and Arteta brought the little too late.
Rilwan Balogun
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why are people trying to make the lazy mercenary known as Mesut Ozil into some kind of footy god?
He was the worst value for money we’ve ever had from the day he came in. How come every other team in the world seems to be able to hold their own against us, without Ozil in their team? He was no Star for us. He did nothing at all thatloads of other players do for their clubs. He was weak physically from day one! Does everyone have such short memories? He was the WORST deal we ever made, and then we compounded it with a stupid contract which enabled him to take the urine out of a great club for years. GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH!
Now give Arteta time, and plenty of it! At least another full season after this one, and give our transfer team the boot if anyone! Anyone reading this could have done a better job than they have.
I think most Ozil’s fans were mesmerized by his fancy skills and flicks. I have never reckoned him as a dangerous player though
A lone forward or false nine like Kane/ Firmino and an inverted winger like Messi/ Mane/ Salah/ Sterling/ Saka are much more effective than a CAM to me
MA has made a lot of errors due to inexperience. In this post-modern era few believe in process. Since I belong to the crossroads of 2 generations I must emphasize that Arsenal cheated the fans by employing MA. The feeling with the Board seems to be that he will grow with the team. When they took him on I said to my friends that a puppy is cheaper than a dog, and you can have fun watching it grow. But while it grows the thieves will have more fun than you do. Stupid errors only a puppy could make:
1. Work with the Board to remove Ozil, with no replacement, and thus start playing from the flanks with some of the shortest men in the PL expected to convert.
2. Wait until people called him out to try Emile.
3. Play Pepe out of position until non-footballers think the boy cannot play.
4. Refuse to quit on William who shows no sign of regeneration (who is supposed to be PL experienced) – while giving poor support to Pepe who is young, new and shows glimpses.
5. Keep playing games with Balogun – who is better than Nketiah and clearly on form.
6. Keeps taking off Lacazette at odd times.
7. Sell his comparable goal keeper to Villa and then go and buy a puppy.
8 Play defensive, structured positional football – obviously trying to stop Arsenal losing, but not teaching them how to win.
But we have already bought the puppy. There have been some cute times (FA Cup and Shield). So we have to bear the pain a bit longer. Top 8 maybe. Then let us try again next season. Hopefully, next season our puppy will learn to growl.
Very well said David.In ESR and hopefully Odegaard, we have two talented creative players who can be really effective in the EPL something that Ozil failed to achieve.
No, Arteta is ruining this season because of his inability to minimize the players’ mistakes, his occasional weird tactical decisions and he’s bad in players’ anger management as well. His tactics and ruthlessness are great, but he still needs more experience
I think the players are still supporting him, but I’m afraid he only has this season to save his job. If we don’t get the EL trophy or if we finish lower than the 6th position, I believe Kroenke would try to sign a top manager in the summer
There’s only one man who can take Arsenal back to where they belong and that man is Ted Lasso 👊
😂😂
Is it true we have to play our home game against benfica in Greece Sue ? 😩