Opinion – Did Pablo Mari do enough to join the Arsenal First XI? I think not…

Hello everybody. Hope we are all doing well? Ever since our game against Portsmouth on Monday night, a lot of people have been singing the praise of our new boy, Pablo Mari. Many people say he did so well on Monday that, if given the opportunity to play regularly, he would deliver; others feel he is not ripe and fit enough to play for the first team. So many divided opinions on our new defender, you will say. Well, does he deserve all the accolades he is getting, but should he be given an automatic shirt based on his performance on Monday? No!

Before you crucify me, can you hear me out please? Mari played well on Monday night and I am not going to come and pretend as if he didn’t; but he played against a team that didn’t really threaten our goal posts. Our game against Portsmouth was so drab and boring and void of scoring opportunities for both teams. He had a good game with David Luiz (who was pleased with his partner) by his side but that doesn’t mean he has earned the right to play in every game. He needs to fight for his spot again, despite the good reviews he is getting at the moment.

Pablo Mari once signed for Manchester City, but he never kicked a ball for them as he was loaned to several clubs during his three years contract at the Citizens. He was not considered good enough to play in the Premiership by Man City, and that is why he was probably loaned out. Now, he is back to the Premiership for Arsenal and I still expect him not to be ripe yet to play in the Premiership. Against Portsmouth, I noticed some flaws in his game and if he is not guided, those flaws would cost us points against good Premiership sides.

I know Arsenal is looking for that defender with steel who can stand his ground against Premiership oppositions, but I am sad to say that we have not gotten who we seek yet. He is a good player no doubt but he needs to build on his stamina some more because based on what I saw on Monday, he is going to have a hard time chasing after Premiership attackers whose pace are electrifying. Can he cope with fast paced players running past him? Won’t he be forced to make rash decisions and commit fouls? Mikel Arteta was pleased with his new signing against Portsmouth, with reservations, but he should not yet earn an automatic spot in the team, based on his performances in one game alone.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua