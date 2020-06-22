Opinion: Did positive Coronavirus test hamper David Luiz and Mesut Ozil?

David Ornstein revealed that a positive Coronavirus test in the run-up to the restart against Manchester City forced three players to miss training for a three-day period just before we made the trip to the Etihad, but those players remain unnamed.
One player was tested as positive for having Coronavirus, and the club moved to follow-up with their own tests due to the players showing no symptoms, all of which came up negative.
The following Monday the players were tested once again, all negative, and they were back in training on Tuesday, the day before the loss at the Etihad.
Ornstein told The Athletic that the players were able to return to training without quarantining for the full seven days thanks to a negative antigen test.
Mesut Ozil was left out of the Manchester City fixture last Wednesday, with the midfielder not even making the 20-man squad, while David Luiz was also left out of the starting line-up.
This was a shock considering the fact that both of those players had been key for the first-team prior to the break, with both starting every league match that they had been available for, and his exclusion from the starting line-up was backed-up entirely by his appalling performance.
The question remains though, were these decisions based on the lack of training in the build-up because of the false-positive Covid-19 test? Or were the pair simply overlooked because they are not convincing their manager that they should have been in the starting line-up?
Patrick
Ozïl was not one of the three though as all three players involved played against city.
According to a report, it was a false positive, a test conducted afterwards showed that, and the players were allowed back into training four days prior to the City match
Let’s keep up with this bûllshît called finishing the season till it becomes a real positive.
People were against resuming the season, and we know some of the very vocal ones on here who spoke about the risks, but got blown back.
It’s fake until it becomes real and someone’s family is put at risk
Well, I for one wasn’t for resuming the season. In fact, I wanted it cancelled just so Liverpool won’t win it (call me petty or whatever, I don’t care). Besides, I’m not sure most arsenal fans were entirely positive about resuming the season anyways, and going by our first two results, I bet most would agree it’s not too late to cancel it. 😀
News about arsenal have been uninspiring of late, and transfer rumours aren’t doing any better. Joe Hart and a Luiz extension, I mean WTH?!!…. Even a toddler knows that’s not right. I’ll be pissed if any or even worse, both of those deals happen. But well, as long as we’re stuck with the same people in charge, we can expect more of these heartbreaking decisions. I really feel sorry for us. I mean look at Chelsea for God’s sake.
So frustrated after Saturday… always takes me a day or 3 to calm down after a result like that… but then you see reports like that – Hart and Luiz – and the frustration comes flooding back!
I don’t want to sound negative all the time, I love AFC with a passion, but it’s really hard sometimes, more so than ever before and I’m really struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel!!
Just give us something to smile about!!