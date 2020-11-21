Opinion: Did too much football ruin Jack Wilshere? Saka has to be carefully managed

Bukayo Saka has recently revealed that he is having the time of his life, and he isn’t worried about being overworked, but should he be?
The teenager has become a key player for his club and country despite his tender age.
I know that they are both different players, but there is a similarity between him and Jack Wilshere who also bust onto the scene as a teenager.
The Englishman was heavily relied on by Arsenal as he continued to outperform those that are more experienced than he was that time. Today, Wilshere is just 28, but injury has ravaged his career, and the Englishman cannot even get a team to take a chance on him.
Without trying to be pessimistic, I do believe that there is something about playing too much football too soon.
Players bank on their bodies to keep them playing the game and the body can only be physically active for so long when it is constantly being tasked with serious physical exercise.
Saka is exciting to watch, and I dare not say that I want him to be rested, at least not now, but he has to slow things down a little.
There would be much more football to play for us, but at the rate that he is going, whether he knows about it or not, he might not last in the game.
Should the club be worried about overworking the youngster?
Martin
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I dont remember Wilshire playing any more football than, rooney, sterling or fabrigas. He was brittle, not over played.
OT -sorry
That last 10 mins at old Trafford really goes to show that some teams really do get decisions go their way above others ,Thought I had seen it all until tonight .
👍👍 Normal service resumed at OT
That’s twice Penandes has taken a pen and missed and has been retaken Sue 😲
Wow!! Lost count of how many penalties they’ve had also, Kev, although it must be up there with Slab head’s shots 😳😂
Haha Sue they still get looked after don’t they ? No Partey tomorrow and Luiz knocked Ceballos out 🥊😂 can we still win ? 😄 City beaten again, your daughter can’t be happy after that 😳
I’m nervous about tomorrow, Kev!! I really don’t know what to expect..
No, she’s not happy… we play them soon, that is one game if we ever lose, tears and a major meltdown ensue haha!!
I know Sue I couldn’t even predict tomorrow’s game, I honestly have no idea how it will pan out, we either win 1-0 or get beat 3-0 😂😂 oh I am dreading it Sue, they are playing well and son is on fire 😳 supernatural has finished after 15 years and 15 seasons I’m gutted I didn’t like the ending tbh 😂
exactly….penalty to man utd
last year var assist liverfool to title
this year its man utd turn
It was only the style of play that Jack had, that contributed to his injuries, along with the inadequate referreing during his time at our club, in my opinion.
It would be interesting to find out just how many of his injuries were directly due to tackles, rather than his body letting him down, or playing time being a (major) factor.
The one asset that Saka has over Wilshere is speed and I can only hope that this will be some kind of protection, along with the fact that he doesn’t depend on the close control that Jack was renowned for.
Good article Martin.