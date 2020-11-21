Opinion: Did too much football ruin Jack Wilshere? Saka has to be carefully managed

Bukayo Saka has recently revealed that he is having the time of his life, and he isn’t worried about being overworked, but should he be?

The teenager has become a key player for his club and country despite his tender age.

I know that they are both different players, but there is a similarity between him and Jack Wilshere who also bust onto the scene as a teenager.

The Englishman was heavily relied on by Arsenal as he continued to outperform those that are more experienced than he was that time. Today, Wilshere is just 28, but injury has ravaged his career, and the Englishman cannot even get a team to take a chance on him.

Without trying to be pessimistic, I do believe that there is something about playing too much football too soon.

Players bank on their bodies to keep them playing the game and the body can only be physically active for so long when it is constantly being tasked with serious physical exercise.

Saka is exciting to watch, and I dare not say that I want him to be rested, at least not now, but he has to slow things down a little.

There would be much more football to play for us, but at the rate that he is going, whether he knows about it or not, he might not last in the game.

Should the club be worried about overworking the youngster?

Martin