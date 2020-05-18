It is very easy to dismiss what Unai Emery has said about his time at the Emirates because quite a few Arsenal fans simply dislike the man but it does not mean he is wrong.
There is no point debating what Emery said about Mesut Ozil, he said nothing that we do not already know about the German and minds will not be swayed one way or another.
However, what he had to say about Nicolas Pepe is a worry, a big worry.
Emery did not want to sign Pepe, he wanted to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace instead, according to the interview he gave in the Guardian.
It will never work when a manager is ignored, he is the one that has to coach the players, instil his tactics and vision and if he does not want a player then forcing that player on him will never end well.
That does not mean that Emery gets exactly the player he wants, the club has to think about more than just what happens on the pitch. They have to take into consideration resale value, the economic impact on the club and so forth but to ignore the manager’s wishes is simply untenable long term.
The manager has to have the power of veto, he is the one that loses his job if it goes wrong, whereas the player can be awful on the field and even a disruptive influence but he will not lose his job and can instead just sit on his backside and keep collecting his wages week in and week out.
Things are ok under Mikel Arteta right now, not great, but ok, however, that will not last long if the head honchos insist on signing players that the manager is not keen on.
Yes, it is a big worry that the manager is basically forced to work with players that he did not want and on the face of it, that is exactly what happened with Nicolas Pepe.
You don’t have to dislike Unai Emery just because he was wrong.
Emery might be wrong on every other things, but he is right about Ozil, dropping Ozil is one of the few thing’s that Emery got right, the board also disappointed him, I mean he asked for Maguire they gave him Luiz, he asked for Zaha they gave him Pepe who we all know will surely needs time to adapt, Zaha would have improved immediately, emery made mistakes but the owners too played there part.
The jury is still out on pepe as far as I’m concerned, doesnt make UE right, he was willing to pay 80 mill for zaha who has a whopping 35 goals in 206 games, a worse goals per game than Walcott!! thanks but no thanks Unai!! 👋👋
Emery had to coach players that were not of his choosing when he accepted the job so Pepe was one more. If the club could not come to a financial arrangement with CP then Zaha could not be signed anyway. We have been hearing about how many targets AW missed out on. It is, or was, up to Emery to coach what he was given. It wasn’t the case that he asked for a left back and got a centre forward instead.
Ideally the manager should be able to target the player(s) he wants and be part of the conversation around that but getting what you want is not a given especially when the finances are precarious
The same man who told the board he needed experienced players and leaders so Litchesteiner was brought in, the same reason Sokratis was brought in instead of Paying a little more to get Abdou Diallo when he was Sven’s first choice?
Isn’t it the same Emery who wanted Nzonzi? Gamiero? All at what age?
Even brought in David Luiz at what age??
I’ve read and read him come out and blame every single soul but himself.
When we won, it was his tactics and game plans, when we lost it was the players.
I’m sick and tired of reading what he has to say.
He lost my respect completely when he made the statement that “He has turned us into trophy contenders and made us more competitive than we were under Wenger”… Such a disgraceful statement to say with the depressing football he brought.
He should just move on and stop whining.
The truth is yes the club didn’t give him all the players he wanted, but he’s responsible for the stagnation and downward spiral we fell in.
I wonder if the same thing will happen to Arteta?
Like it or not, we’re stuck with Pepe.. with the installment plan, we’ve probably paid for his right leg…
A very true observation Robert, especially as none of us really know the man personally – it’s his time at the club that we judge him on.
The article also highlights very well, what the difference is between a coach and a manager, something that both UE AND MA knew when they took the post.
The club wanted to change the structure when AW left, by delegating many more responsibilities and that’s when gazidis brought in the 3 musketeers.
Martin highlights exactly the flaws this approach can also cause and I wonder if Arteta will be as easy to have his wishes ignored?
Have to admit, if we are to believe anything managers, coaches or players say, my sympathies lie with Unai Emery on this one.