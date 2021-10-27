Opinion: Do you still think Folarin Balogun is better than Nketiah?

We started this season with the news that Mikel Arteta has promoted Folarin Balogun to the Arsenal first team.

His promotion means Eddie Nketiah now has one more competitor for a place in the team.

This wasn’t good news considering that the striker has failed to replicate his form for the England Under21 national team at Arsenal.

But Folarin struggled at the start of this season when Nketiah and other senior strikers were unavailable for selection.

Nketiah returned from an early-season injury to show why it is probably too early to give up on him now.

Playing with an expiring contract, he has scored two goals in two Carabao Cup games this season.

Those two matches are the only fixtures he has been involved in and it’s a return of a goal a game for Arsenal from him.

After Balogun impressed in some Europa League matches last season, some Arsenal fans concluded that he should move ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order.

Are you one of them? Do you still believe Nketiah has missed his chance to become a top player at Arsenal?

You could argue that the striker is playing to impress potential suitors now ahead of leaving Arsenal next summer, but the truth remains Nketiah has always shown he had potential.

I am not sure if he doesn’t fit the system of Arteta or if it is a lack of effort from him, but he is clearly talented enough to make a name for himself at Arsenal and I am afraid that we might regret losing him at the end of this season.