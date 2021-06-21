Opinion: Do you think Arsenal has been linked with a game-changing player yet?

The transfer window is open and that affords Arsenal the opportunity to reinforce their squad.

The Gunners flopped last season and reached a new low after they finished the Premier League campaign outside the European places.

Mikel Arteta’s side would now have a free midweek and they can use that to rest well enough ahead of their weekend league games.

This should give them the chance to do better next season and perhaps get back inside the top four.

However, they have to sign the right players before they can achieve that and now is the time.

Our summer transfer window hasn’t started well after Aston Villa pipped us to the signature of Emiliano Buendia.

We certainly don’t want it to continue that way and I am sure that Mikel Arteta and Edu know that.

We remain in contention for several targets including Sergio Ramos, Ben White and Manuel Locatelli.

These are names that should excite you, but realistically we can only get White among those players if we agree to spend the money.

The one that seems close enough according to recent reports is Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The youngster looks like a fine player, but is he good enough to fire us back inside the top four?

I admit that signing top players will be hard because we cannot offer them European football, but this transfer window has hardly been inspiring especially when we are still struggling to tie Emile Smith Rowe down to a new deal.

Are you excited about any of the players we’ve been linked with so far?

An article from Ime