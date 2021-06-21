Opinion: Do you think Arsenal has been linked with a game-changing player yet?

The transfer window is open and that affords Arsenal the opportunity to reinforce their squad.
The Gunners flopped last season and reached a new low after they finished the Premier League campaign outside the European places.
Mikel Arteta’s side would now have a free midweek and they can use that to rest well enough ahead of their weekend league games.
This should give them the chance to do better next season and perhaps get back inside the top four.
However, they have to sign the right players before they can achieve that and now is the time.
Our summer transfer window hasn’t started well after Aston Villa pipped us to the signature of Emiliano Buendia.
We certainly don’t want it to continue that way and I am sure that Mikel Arteta and Edu know that.
We remain in contention for several targets including Sergio Ramos, Ben White and Manuel Locatelli.
These are names that should excite you, but realistically we can only get White among those players if we agree to spend the money.
The one that seems close enough according to recent reports is Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.
The youngster looks like a fine player, but is he good enough to fire us back inside the top four?
I admit that signing top players will be hard because we cannot offer them European football, but this transfer window has hardly been inspiring especially when we are still struggling to tie Emile Smith Rowe down to a new deal.
Are you excited about any of the players we’ve been linked with so far?
Well, as there have been NO confirmed major signings, (except your villa example of course) and we have been linked with over 70 players to date, I suggest we wait for the euros to end before questioning anything.
I think IME the question you should have posed should have been “why haven’t Arsenal been linked with a game changer player “and the simple answer is why would any top player want to come and play under Arteta unless it was because of money .
We can all slag off Wenger but he always had that pulling power that most managers will never have .
Imagine a top player looking at us last season and thinking this manager can get the best out of me and this season and we will be challenging for top honours .
Where as we went side ways with Arsene we have gone completely backwards with the last 2 spanish idiots that have taken over .
It’s scary to think that some slow thinking fans believe this manger is going to take us to the promise land it really is .
He had the best squad I’ve seen as an Arsenal fan in the last 10 years and he embarrassed us with 8th position and out of Europe for the first time in a quarter of a decade ,imagine believing he can turn it around .
Dan
I can’t even believe you.said we have had the best squad in years
We have had a pile of rubbish .
Players who take the money but don’t want to play for the club
Players with no back bone
Love him or hate he is slowly driving out the dross who have week in week out drawn down exuberant amounts of money for faking injuries or playing badly
Our captain for what ever reason had a stinker
His strike partner who managed a few but has lost his legs
Midfielder who half the supporters will freely drive to the airport and put him on a plane to Italy
Goalkeeper who is decent but not good enough for us
No Commanding center half
The back bone of the team is weak and has been for many a season. Not just under MA
We won 5 on the bounce at the end of the season ..may be too little to late but it felt good winning
So you keep croaking on about sack him but you never mention who you think is brave enough to take up the poison chalice
Plenty of managers who could take over and do a better job ,bloody hell even Southgate could get us top 6 .
I’ll tell you what Alan I’ll keep croaking as you put it till January and if he has us in top 4 by then I’ll donate a 100 pound to a charity of your chosen how about that .
Until then don’t keep making silly excuses for him and pretend I’m impressed .
Well Dan
I we hold you to that
So no grey areas
Should MA get us in to a top 4 spot by January or within January you will donate £100 to a charity of my choice which I will tell you know will be macmillan cancer. It will be like taking candy from a 👶
And I will match you for what you put in which doesn’t make it a real bet does it but its for a good cause
As for making silly excuses for MA.
We are under no illusion thst He is a coach learning to be manger in a job that has been full of holes for many a season. An owner who has under funded this club from the start of his reign.
Your croaking on about how bad he is doing and many a manger who could take up the job but you can only manged to come up with name “Southgate”
I am sorry but I cannot have a debate with someone who says Southgate could do a better job
I will be back for your 💰
It’s so difficult to say who wouild be great and who would not. Players from abroad must adapt to a diferent league, different language, different climate, and different cuilture. Even players from the same league must adapt to differences in club culture, roles, systems and tactics so nothing is guaranteed regardless of how good they looked at therir former clubs or for a few weeks in a tournament. Just got to hope that the club consider all of these things and get the right guys.
Any number of the players linked would be upgrades on the current roster. But if Arsenal only signed one player, Locatelli is the only one that might improve Arsenal enough to get them back in the Champions’ League.
I don’t think the incremental improvement White would provide is worth £50m. If they are going to spend £50m on someone, spend it on Locatelli. Then maybe they’d have a chance to sign him.
Can’t agree buddy by saying one player will get us into the CL.
Arteta was given one of the best CMs in world football in partey and he’s just been voted in the top 10 of the worst signings for last season in th prem .
Another rant from you Dan? You use every opportunity to turn any question into an attack on Arteta.
1 Arteta has ruined Partey? Maybe read Partey interviews where he cites fatigue, injury and adjusting to EPL football . Throw in IMO the lack of midfield support. Watch him next season.
2 99% of fans here do not slag off Wenger. He was managing on a shoestring and in the last couple of seasons you could no longer perform miracles.
3 Arteta had the best squad since 2010? Absolute rubbish. I’d struggle to find one sensible person saying Arteta inherited a great team.
4 Nobody wants to come because Arteta is manager? Firstly we don’t know yet who will come. Only two transfers have been announced so far in the EPL, because management and players are at the Euros or on holiday. Secondly, Arteta has a lot more respect from players and football outsiders than he does from some Arsenal fans. And thirdly, if you don’t think that players primarily move for money and/or CL football then you are very naiive.
And before you say that Arteta is solely at fault that we hace no European football, a survey has just announced that, if VAR decisions were excluded from all games, Arsenal would have finished FOURTH.
I am not an Arteta desciple. He got an awful lot wrong, and for me the jury is still out. But your hatred of Arteta is giving you an unreasonable view on recent events, and a jaundiced, pessimistic view of your club.
I feel Maddison is a game changing player only if Arsenal can get him on board.70 Million pounds will be enough to tempt Leicester to sell.Neves is another player am also rooting and then a quality attacker like Joaquin Correa who we have being linked with.If we can bring in all these players,we will definitely get into the champions league place again
it will take several players. From the players we’ve been linked with, Maddison would have the potential for the most change. but of course we havent even signed a single player yet so nothing to get excited about at all. so many summers have started with promise and ended with disappointment. linked with everyone, signing nobody,