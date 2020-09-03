Opinion: Do you think that Lucas Torreira is really that bad?

Arsenal is about to sell Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina, according to the latest report from Labaro Viola.

The Uruguayan becomes another victim of the changing times at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild the club.

It is really an amazing fall from grace for the midfielder considering that he was one of the crowd favourites in his first season at the Emirates.

After starring at the World Cup with Uruguay, Arsenal splashed the cash to land him from Sampdoria.

His second season has been an underwhelming one, but we cannot deny that he was one of our best players in the 2018/19 season.

As he gets set to leave, I have been asking myself, “is he such a bad player now?”

I have been surprised at how he has fallen from one of the first names on the team sheet to being a player that is unwanted by the club.

I have to admit that when a new manager arrives things change and not all the players will be liked by him.

Sometimes, when new players arrive, the old ones will also struggle to keep their place, but I am not sure exactly what happened with Torreira.

Arteta seems to have decided that he isn’t good enough for his team even before he became Arsenal’s manager.

I am not sure Torreira ever really had a chance and for me, he remains a class player that will most likely show his true talent elsewhere.

