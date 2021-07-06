Opinion: Does Arsenal need a big squad considering there is no European football

Arsenal is expected to have a busy summer with several players leaving and others joining.

Matteo Guendouzi, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have already left the club in this transfer window.

The likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira could still leave before it closes.

One of our failings last season was not making the European places at the end of the campaign.

This means we will play just domestic games next season and that probably calls for a smaller squad.

While we need to make changes, I believe a squad that is too big would cause some disharmony in the dressing room.

At the moment, we have at least four strikers with the likes of Folarin Balogun, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all expected to be a part of the squad next season if they remain at the club.

Nketiah and Lacazette have uncertainty surrounding their future, but Arsenal has offered the Englishman a new deal which he is yet to sign.

We could struggle to sell some of our unwanted players, yet I don’t see that stopping Mikel Arteta from signing his targets if money is made available.

That means we could potentially start next season with a very big squad, do you think that would be ideal?

