Opinion: Does Arsenal need a high quality backup goalkeeper?

Arsenal are expected to replace Neto this summer, with the Brazilian goalkeeper set to return to Bournemouth upon the conclusion of his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Neto joined the Gunners late in the last transfer window following the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, who completed a move to Southampton. Arsenal had initially identified Joan Garcia of Espanyol as their preferred option to strengthen the goalkeeping department. The Spanish shot-stopper had reportedly agreed on personal terms with the club, expressing a clear desire to join the north London side.

However, negotiations between the two clubs failed to yield a successful agreement, and Garcia remained in Spain for another season. He is now reportedly open to making a move abroad, which has reignited speculation over a potential switch to the Premier League.

Arsenal’s Goalkeeping Plans Require Clarity

Arsenal must now decide what profile of goalkeeper best suits their needs as they search for a reliable backup to David Raya. Garcia remains a viable candidate. He is regarded as a highly talented young goalkeeper who could develop further under the guidance of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff. His relative youth also means he may be more inclined to accept a secondary role, with limited first-team opportunities at this stage of his career.

Despite his qualities, Garcia’s lack of experience at the highest level may prove to be a concern. Should Raya become unavailable due to injury or suspension, it remains to be seen whether Garcia would be ready to step in during high-stakes fixtures.

Neto Offers Reliability but May Not Be Retained

Arsenal could instead consider making Neto’s stay permanent. The Brazilian is significantly more experienced and has previously demonstrated his capability in the Premier League. His composure and leadership could be valuable assets in crucial moments, especially in domestic cup competitions or as emergency cover.

Nonetheless, the club are under no obligation to retain Neto. With the transfer window approaching, they may instead explore alternative experienced options who can offer both quality and dependability. Arsenal’s goalkeeping decision will be a key part of their summer plans and may shape the squad’s resilience in the upcoming campaign.

