Opinion: Does Arsenal put Mikel Arteta under enough pressure to deliver?

Despite winning the league title last season, Arne Slot is already facing pressure at Liverpool following a recent run of poor form. The situation has prompted wider discussion about managerial standards at leading Premier League clubs and how success or failure is judged over time.

Slot was appointed last term and made an immediate impact, delivering the title in his first season. That achievement would ordinarily afford a manager a period of goodwill and patience. However, there is a growing sense that Liverpool is prepared to act decisively if results do not improve. The message emerging from the club is clear: sustained delivery is non-negotiable, regardless of past success.

Liverpool’s firm stance on performance

Liverpool’s apparent willingness to consider a change highlights the high expectations placed on those in charge at the top level. Even after securing the biggest prize in English football, recent struggles have been enough to place Slot under scrutiny. This approach suggests a culture where standards remain consistently high and where previous honours do not guarantee long-term security on the bench.

Such a stance contrasts sharply with perceptions elsewhere in the league. At Liverpool, the priority appears to be maintaining momentum and competitiveness rather than relying on past achievements as protection during difficult periods.

Questions surrounding Arsenal’s standards

The situation has inevitably drawn comparisons with Arsenal and the position of Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has not won a major honour since the 2019/2020 season, yet his role appears far more secure. This has led to questions about whether expectations at Arsenal have shifted, allowing a manager to feel safe even without lifting trophies.

In recent seasons, Arsenal have come close to success but ultimately fallen short on each occasion. Some view this pattern as an indication that the team may require a more experienced figure to guide it through decisive moments. There is also a view that Arteta may have taken the squad as far as he can, and that a different approach could be needed to reach the next level.

The fact that relatively few supporters openly consider this perspective raises further debate. A sense of security, regardless of outcomes, could risk complacency and underperformance. When compared with Liverpool’s unforgiving environment, the contrast invites reflection on whether differing standards may influence long-term success.