Opinion: Does Arsenal really need a new centre-back?

In the last three seasons, one area where Arsenal have consistently impressed is in defence. Mikel Arteta managed to find the right balance at the back during the 2022/2023 campaign, and since then, the backline has remained one of the strongest departments in the team.

The centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel has been instrumental in Arsenal’s resurgence, and their chemistry is arguably among the best in the league. Fortunately for Arteta, he also has options like Ben White and Jurrien Timber, both of whom are capable of playing centrally if needed. Jakub Kiwior has also grown into his role and shown himself to be a reliable backup.

Mosquera’s talent is clear, but timing is questionable

Despite this strong foundation in defence, Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for Valencia’s highly rated young defender, Cristhian Mosquera. The Spain Under-21 international is clearly a player with a bright future, and his potential makes him an attractive prospect for any top club.

However, signing him now raises questions. With Saliba and Gabriel firmly established as first-choice starters, and White, Timber, and Kiwior all available, opportunities for regular football would likely be limited. It could become difficult to justify the signing, particularly when Arsenal have other areas in far greater need of attention this summer.

Priorities should lie in attack

Arsenal’s need for another striker and a new winger has been widely discussed. They have struggled in some big moments due to a lack of cutting edge in the final third, and that should be the club’s priority in the transfer market. Strengthening the attack would give Arteta more firepower and greater tactical flexibility, especially in matches where opponents sit deep or key players are unavailable.

While adding depth in defence is never a bad idea, doing so before addressing attacking gaps could lead to an imbalance. The club must be strategic with its resources, and in this case, securing a goalscorer and a top winger should come before looking at additional centre-backs.