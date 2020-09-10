Opinion: Does it make sense to pay Aubameyang more than we pay Ozil

The good news circulating around Arsenal today is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to sign a new contract with the Gunners and it will be announced imminently, reports the Sun.

The new deal is reportedly set to make him the club’s top earner, higher than the £350,000-a-week that Mesut Ozil currently earns.

The first word that comes to my mind when I heard that was: “incredible”.

So we asked our players to take pay cuts and laid off some staff who earn so much less money and within two months we have signed Willian and pay him £220,000-a-week and now we will upgrade Aubameyang’s wage to be above that of Mesut Ozil.

Aubameyang is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and we will probably be in big trouble without his goals, but he is already in his 30s and something we as a team fail to understand is that last season might be the last time his scores up to 20 goals for us.

We have been put in the same position as it were with Ozil in 2018 and we have made the same decision – give him a big-money deal and keep him.

To be honest with you, I think that paying this much to keep Aubameyang shows that we have more money than the club wants us to believe and those who make these decisions are simply not ready to learn.

I hope he repays the faith, but let us keep in mind that all other players will be making similar demands now when its time to renew their deals.

An article from Ime