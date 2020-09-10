Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Opinion: Does it make sense to pay Aubameyang more than we pay Ozil

The good news circulating around Arsenal today is that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to sign a new contract with the Gunners and it will be announced imminently, reports the Sun.

The new deal is reportedly set to make him the club’s top earner, higher than the £350,000-a-week that Mesut Ozil currently earns.

The first word that comes to my mind when I heard that was: “incredible”.

So we asked our players to take pay cuts and laid off some staff who earn so much less money and within two months we have signed Willian and pay him £220,000-a-week and now we will upgrade Aubameyang’s wage to be above that of Mesut Ozil.

Aubameyang is one of the most lethal strikers in the world and we will probably be in big trouble without his goals, but he is already in his 30s and something we as a team fail to understand is that last season might be the last time his scores up to 20 goals for us.

We have been put in the same position as it were with Ozil in 2018 and we have made the same decision – give him a big-money deal and keep him.

To be honest with you, I think that paying this much to keep Aubameyang shows that we have more money than the club wants us to believe and those who make these decisions are simply not ready to learn.

I hope he repays the faith, but let us keep in mind that all other players will be making similar demands now when its time to renew their deals.

An article from Ime

  1. Uzi Ozil says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    He deserves it and he could go on to win the golden boot award this season…

    Reply
    1. Top Gunner says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      I said it before and I’m saying it now that as long as Arsenal do not ship Ozil out, there will be always be complications in contact renewals. The fact is, payment should be based on performance period

      Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Dont get involved in money, when you dont know the facts. His contract is worded that he will be the highest earner at the club, not is. It will be too complicated for the likes of you or i to understand. Whatever he is on anyway, he does earn his money where as Ozil just takes his with glee and not much productivity.

    Reply
  3. Brad says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    I doubt it’s 350,000

    Reply
  4. Dan kit says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    To be a big club you have to act like one ,if that is what it takes for him to sign then so be it .
    You won’t see me moan about what he earns at the end of the day it’s stans money and let’s be honest he’s earned every penny so far .

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      September 10, 2020 at 5:46 pm

      I would add that he is never injured (touch wood )and even seems to play in games where most players are Rested .

      Reply
    2. Skills1000 says:
      September 10, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      All I want is for Arsenal to win the EPL this coming season or next.

      Reply
  5. S.J says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    He earned that salary, the whole world knows that. He absolutely deserves it.

    It is was a joke to have Ozil as our highest earner, now the Captain has earned the most salary.

    Aubameyang has scored in all of our last matches in the fa cup, shield and pre season except the Aston Villa match.

    Any player that wants top salary should deliver top performances like Aubameyang and we will not complain.

    Reply
  6. MJH says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    We aren’t paying him above ozil. “Which will enable him to become the highest paid player” would mean that he would be the highest paid player once ozil leaves the club.

    I cant see us paying anyone more than 350k. Not after seeing what it did to our buying power with ozil on that much. Plus, I can’t see us having too salaries that high on the books. We are arsenal after all 😉

    Reply
  7. Son says:
    September 10, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Some fans really baffle me
    Go and tell bercelona that Messi doesn’t deserve the almost a million contract he earns at bercelona.

    I bet you without that kind of salary Messi would have left a long time ago

    Big, important and match winning players earn big
    On the hand arsenal keep handing out outrageous contracts to……

    If we want auba that’s a small price to pay

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      Correct me if I’m wrong here but I thought Messi wanted to leave Barca because they weren’t winning.

      Reply
  8. Highbury Hero says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    At least the Mesut leeches won’t starve when he move on as they now have a new host to feed on.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      September 10, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      HH
      Are you trying to read into the future?

      Reply
  9. Sue says:
    September 10, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Just think 9am, maybe 10, tomorrow.. a certain announcement will break the Internet!! Bring it on…. 😎

    Reply

