Opinion: Does it make sense to play Xhaka, Partey and Elneny together?

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the last transfer window.

The Gunners had wanted a new midfielder for a very long time and it was understandable that they pushed and paid his release clause to land him.

He joins the likes of Granit Xhaka and the returning Mohamed Elneny as one of the main midfielders at the Emirates.

The Gunners also have Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos who can be deployed in the middle as well.

Arsenal seems to have found a fine midfield partnership with Partey and Elneny.

Both players have been in fine form recently when they have played together and the match against Manchester United is the perfect reminder of what they can actually do.

Another player that might almost be guaranteed a place in Arsenal’s midfield is Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder has been reborn under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard seems to trust him a whole lot.

As things stand, I will not be surprised if Arteta decides to start Elneny, Partey and Xhaka as his preferred midfield combination when all are fit to play, but how much sense does that make?

For me, these players are solid when they play central or defensive midfield, but combining all three of them in a game means we don’t care about creativity and trust me, none of these players is as creative as we need our midfielders to be.

An article from Ime