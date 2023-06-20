Opinion – Edu must be sacked as Arsenal never to get any of their main transfer targets

Why Edu must be sacked. by Vivek

Edu Gaspar has to be sacked. He has continuously failed in getting big signings over the line in the transfer windows. As much as some of the blame for Arsenal’s collapse last season does rest on Arteta, he has done well with that squad. However, a major trophy is a must next season, if not he has to be sacked too.

Despite this, Edu is failing Arteta by not getting the players he wants which has been shown over the last year. He has messed up deals which has led us to not getting the player. There have been many examples of this.

In January 2022, Edu failed to get Dusan Vlahovic which meant he went to Juventus instead. We were all in for him apparently, but our bids were rejected. Maybe if we got him, we would have won the league cup as we were in the semi-final and also got into the top four.

Then a year later, in January 2023, Edu doesn’t manage to botch just one major deal, but he ruins two instead. First Moises Caicedo, he was our number one target. So, Edu has a bid rejected but then doesn’t go for it again as he wants to ‘keep good relations with Brighton.’ What a load of crap. Why aren’t we trying to sign him now then? Where are those ‘good relations’ coming into play then? Surely Brighton will be more willing to do the deal now as they are letting Caicedo go now. Instead, he gave Arteta Jorginho for £12 million who had 6 months left on his contract. Good one Edu. If Edu offered the right money in January, we would have won the title.

Instead of getting Caicedo who was our ‘number one target’ now, Edu is more interested in getting a Premier League flop in Kai Havertz for over £60 million which in turn is allowing Chelsea to fund a deal for Caicedo. Don Edu masterclass.

Another January deal he failed in was signing Mykhalio Mudryk. However, I am happy this didn’t happen as I never wanted him in the first place, especially for £100 million. Instead, we signed Trossard who is a quality player I wanted for a long time. So, Edu’s negotiation skills actually benefited us here. However, the principle is still the same, he did not get a big money signing that Arteta clearly wanted.

And now the most recent potential mistake Edu could make, Declan Rice. Another big deal which Edu is in the process of messing up. The bid we put in for him has been labelled as ‘embarrassing.’ This is not a surprise as Edu has a track record of this. If you want the player that badly just pay the money. West Ham have said many times £100 million is the price so Edu the genius offers £80 million. Go in with at least £90 million. Declan Rice will make our team better and if we are not careful, Man City will swoop in with the £100 million and get Rice instantly.

Let’s not even get into the new contracts being given to average players such as Elneny, Holding, Nketiah and Nelson.

You are probably saying ‘what about the deals he did get done’? He got these deals done as nobody else was in for them. Deals for players such as Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko and Jesus were easy to do as we were the only team that wanted them.

If we are an elite club, a rookie like Edu Gasper would be nowhere near the club let alone our sporting director.

He has to be sacked.

Vivek Julka

