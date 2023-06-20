Opinion – Edu must be sacked as Arsenal never to get any of their main transfer targets

Why Edu must be sacked. by Vivek
Edu Gaspar has to be sacked. He has continuously failed in getting big signings over the line in the transfer windows. As much as some of the blame for Arsenal’s collapse last season does rest on Arteta, he has done well with that squad. However, a major trophy is a must next season, if not he has to be sacked too.
Despite this, Edu is failing Arteta by not getting the players he wants which has been shown over the last year. He has messed up deals which has led us to not getting the player. There have been many examples of this.
In January 2022, Edu failed to get Dusan Vlahovic which meant he went to Juventus instead. We were all in for him apparently, but our bids were rejected. Maybe if we got him, we would have won the league cup as we were in the semi-final and also got into the top four.
Then a year later, in January 2023, Edu doesn’t manage to botch just one major deal, but he ruins two instead. First Moises Caicedo, he was our number one target. So, Edu has a bid rejected but then doesn’t go for it again as he wants to ‘keep good relations with Brighton.’ What a load of crap. Why aren’t we trying to sign him now then? Where are those ‘good relations’ coming into play then? Surely Brighton will be more willing to do the deal now as they are letting Caicedo go now. Instead, he gave Arteta Jorginho for £12 million who had 6 months left on his contract. Good one Edu. If Edu offered the right money in January, we would have won the title.
Instead of getting Caicedo who was our ‘number one target’ now, Edu is more interested in getting a Premier League flop in Kai Havertz for over £60 million which in turn is allowing Chelsea to fund a deal for Caicedo. Don Edu masterclass.
Another January deal he failed in was signing Mykhalio Mudryk. However, I am happy this didn’t happen as I never wanted him in the first place, especially for £100 million. Instead, we signed Trossard who is a quality player I wanted for a long time. So, Edu’s negotiation skills actually benefited us here. However, the principle is still the same, he did not get a big money signing that Arteta clearly wanted.
And now the most recent potential mistake Edu could make, Declan Rice. Another big deal which Edu is in the process of messing up. The bid we put in for him has been labelled as ‘embarrassing.’ This is not a surprise as Edu has a track record of this. If you want the player that badly just pay the money. West Ham have said many times £100 million is the price so Edu the genius offers £80 million. Go in with at least £90 million. Declan Rice will make our team better and if we are not careful, Man City will swoop in with the £100 million and get Rice instantly.
Let’s not even get into the new contracts being given to average players such as Elneny, Holding, Nketiah and Nelson.
You are probably saying ‘what about the deals he did get done’? He got these deals done as nobody else was in for them. Deals for players such as Ramsdale, White, Zinchenko and Jesus were easy to do as we were the only team that wanted them.
If we are an elite club, a rookie like Edu Gasper would be nowhere near the club let alone our sporting director.
He has to be sacked.
Vivek Julka
You should be sacked for writing such rubbish!
Apparently when you go after top players, you should get them everytime!
Shows how much you know as he made 2 offers for Caceido & Brighton told him, he will not be sold in Jan.
People like you are so unrealistic!
I’m sure if we offered £100 million we would of got him. That is not unrealistic mate.
I’m sure if we are offering £801 million we could get Neymar and his horse.
Why would we want his horse?
Maybe the players don’t fancy playing here ,could be plenty of other reasons also .
What moron wrote this crap?. We’ve cleared out so much deadwood and built a competitive team under edu. Got so many of our targets too. We’re not reckless with money like others because we can’t be. So grow up and act your age
Deadwood? Nketiah Holding Nelson Cedric Elneny are still here
Why are you putting that Boy Nketiah as a deedwood don’t forget he kept our Title hope alive until he got exhausted and injured, then the manager refused to use him because Jesus G was now back. Let us try and be realistic in our assessment even when we are not happy with the situation.
Nketiah is not good enough for a big club like Arsenal. Raise your standards
Name calling isn’t necessary. Difference of opinion is fine. High criticism is fine but name calling should be beneath you
Major, major overreaction…
Vlahovic was never going anywhere other than Juventus. It wasn’t about money – he only wanted to go there, nowhere else. I know that you want to believe that he’d have happily come to us, if we’d just offered enough money, but that’s just not the case – reports were that we had already offered more than Juve did, but that he only had eyes for the Turin Barcodes. Blaming Edu for that is just ignoring the facts.
Caicedo was never our “number one target”, unless you believe the gutter press (after the fact) – many of whom delight in Arsenal’s failures. Mudryk clearly was the higher priority but Edu wisely chose to not be conned into paying far more than the current value (at that time) of either player. Don’t you recall the folks at Shakhtar dragging things out trying to start a bidding war, inviting other teams to come in and bid? How about the fact that every time Arsenal talked to Brighton about Caicedo, the price kept going up because they didn’t want to sell yet and took an attitude of “you’re going to have to blow us away with an offer to get him now”?
Do you remember how shocked neutrals were when Mudryk went for as much as he did? Or how everyone thought Arsenal were crazy to offer as much as they did for Caicedo at the time?
In the meantime, Vlahovic has scored 14 goals – not bad, but not exactly the return Juve expected – Mudryk has disappointed so far, and only Caicedo has lived up to the price demanded for him.
If they fail to get Rice and other actual targets this summer, then we can talk about it again – until then, take a step back, take a deep breath, remember that the players that Edu has landed are a major component of why we’re where we are, and wait to see how this transfer window turns out.
We are where we are?!. We back in the UCl what Wenger did every year with much less money. You fans are tapped.
Rarely have I read such unadulterated garbage on JA.
Okay Grandad.
I cannot believe that I actually read that article – absolute tripe and so unbelievably wrong. Let’s go through a list – Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Thomas Partey – shall I go on…..?? All first choice signings made while Edu has been in his position, and all first team starters. I hope I have made my point, you retract the rubbish that you just wrote, and appreciate the amazing job that Edu along with the Club are doing in the face of fierce competition in the Premier League and around Europe to recruit the best players….
I wonder if we need to sort out the mess among our supporters before the next season?
Yeah we do we need get people like you out the club who lower the standards and get excited over everything this club does.
Sorry that you felt offended by a general comment
What is this article? I assume you are more than capable of doing whathever you want for no matter the price. Probably you buy every summer seven jets, ten cars, an island, several countries. Otherwise I think you should be sacked and also put in jail.
The club has enough money to do big deals. Face it Edu is a fraud
Shocking take man, so reductive. Whilst I agree with the sentiment, we can definitely critique his failure to get our top targets over the line, but has always managed to get adequate second targets done and those players haven’t let us down.
Year on year we’ve progressed under him and Arteta, have to look at the whole picture and considering some of what us fans have experienced for the past 15 years, this is a squad and an Arsenal we can all get behind and are excited about. Largely because of Edu and Teta.
A lot of factors contribute to deals not going through, blaming Edu alone is unfair.
I must commend Edu and Arteta for showing great ambition this transfer window and for showing intent. I mean we’ve bid for Rice, Timber, Harvets and going for Lavia. There seems to be a clear plan and hopefully everything comes together and finish our oncomings before pre-season.
I hope we don’t take too long especially with Timber and Lavia
The writer appears sooo angry. The signings of Ramsdale and White and Zinchenko and Jesus have turned out very well imo. What does it really matter if all four were not in demand? They came to us and made a difference.
As for our negotiations with West Ham, isn’t it a case of little by little? Such has been the division between going for Rice on one side and a big no! on the other, then if we get trumped then there are other and better options according to a sizeable number.
Getting drawn into a campaign potentially calling for Edu to go when the window is newly open is a waste of time. Brighton were adamant if I recall correctly that Caicedo was staying put. Wisely for them considering their final league position
Yes those players have helped. But Edu can’t get players when competing against other teams. Zinchenko and Jesus were binned by Pep for a reason.
While I agree that we need someone capable instead of Edu the inability to get our targets is not entirely down to him.
We need to remember that a player will only forget about CL football if the salary is crazy. We have not been able to offer either for 7 years.
Our biggest issue for over a decade is that we have not got our signings in early enough to gel with the rest of the squad.
The other issue is that we sit around and wait for our main target to decide before initiating talks with our second and third choice.
We need 4 to 5 good signings so hopefully they will get it done ASAP
What’s this man smoking?
Vhlaovic didn’t want to come to us; neither did Locatelli who you forgot to mention. Brighton refused all entreaties because they didn’t want to sell. I’m happy that you are happy about what happened with Murdryk.
We have to admit a few things about our club
– before now, we’ve not been an attractive option for top players because of lack of CL football
– our club doesn’t have the kind of external financial backing that some others have
– Arsenal is run on a self-sustainable model, which, imo, is the enduring model
The guys who are running the club are doing great within the available resources. They have managed to tie down our top young players to new contracts
Please let’s let them do their work and stop playing the know-all when we know nothing
This players wanting to come because of UCl is a myth. Auba Laca Pepe all joined us without CL. Casemiro joined United in Europa same with Macalister with Liverpool. Kante joined Chelsea with no Europe coming from a UCL team. You are the one smoking something.
Author is an absolute npc. Get in someone who actually knows what’s up instead of this mug who lives in his own little world.
You come out of fantasy land where everything is rosy with the club then we can talk
Don’t talk such a load of rubbish. It’s called getting the best possible deal to maximise the use of our funds.
If you haven’t got any sensible comments I suggest you keep quiet
Yeah I’m going to keep quiet cuz you said so bro. Why are you trying to save the club money, you an accountant?
What I don’t understand is us ping-ponging Westham while actively trying to pay 60 mil for Havertz, 30 mil for Timber, and 40 mil for lavia as if Sullivan & co cant see what we are trying to do! These deals are huge own goals with regard to the Rice deal. Should go for one deal at a time, now all the other selling clubs will stick to their valuations knowing that a deal could be had ’cause we are sitting on a pile of cash. This scattergun approach just puts us in a very weak position.
How can an £80m bid be “embarrassing”?
His job isn’t just to get whoever at any cost – he’s got to balance it with other priorities. If he just gave clubs exactly what they wanted for whichever player, he’d be rightly criticised for that as well.
It’s so embarrassing, we should have offered £81 million lol
😂
It was embarrassing as the price was clearly stated by West Ham. Why lowball them by £20 million. when you know the price. You people are thick
And Stephanie was rightly worried about people calling you names!🙄
What was that outburst for? It reminded me of the Suarez bid
I agree, double the price and get best version of the player 😂
Well Vivek
Your article has certainly set the fingers tapping on the keyboards
People need to accept the truth 😂
I don’t agree at all. I’m sure Edu does his best. It’s mostly about money and we need to be conscious about our budget.