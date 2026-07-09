Opinion: England have enough quality to stop Haaland and Norway

England face arguably their toughest test of the World Cup so far when they take on Norway in the quarter-finals.

Much of the pre-match discussion has centred around Erling Haaland, but I believe the Three Lions have more than enough quality to book their place in the semi-finals.

England have plenty of match-winners of their own

There are great concerns over England’s quarter-final draw against Norway, and I can see why, but they have just as much quality on the field too.

Many seem to believe that one prolific Manchester City attacker by the name of Erling Haaland will destroy the defence of Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions, due to the fact that the Leeds-born centre-forward has already scored six goals in four games.

On top of that, he has remarkably amassed 112 Premier League goals in just 132 appearances and is a born natural striker, as we all know.

However, the international stage is more about collective team efforts than the willpower of one individual, although that certainly helps.

Currently, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have rattled in nine goals between them, with their link-up play proving to be very effective in the final third.

England also possess one of the best strikers in world football in Kane, who could well be in Ballon d’Or contention after scoring a jaw-dropping 58 goals last season for Bayern Munich.

Compare that to Haaland, who scored 38 goals in all competitions last season. That’s still an outstanding return, but 20 fewer than the former Tottenham striker.

England should embrace the favourites tag

Norway might have beaten five-time world champions Brazil in the previous round, but let’s be honest, the South Americans haven’t lifted the trophy for 24 years. That’s a whole generation in football.

England, meanwhile, have been the more successful international side in recent years despite not lifting silverware, reaching back-to-back European Championship finals in 2021 and 2024, as well as the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

The FIFA World Rankings also favour England. The Norwegians currently sit 19th, almost 20 places below the Three Lions in fourth. While rankings don’t decide football matches, on paper England deserve to be considered favourites heading into this quarter-final.

There was plenty of doubt over whether England could overcome Mexico at such high altitude and on home soil, but with the help of Kane and Bellingham, Tuchel’s side emerged victorious, defying the odds stacked against them.

In theory, they should be capable of doing the same again when they face Norway on Saturday evening.

Come on England!

Liam Harding

Do you agree with Liam’s assessment? Can England’s collective quality overcome the threat of Erling Haaland, or do you see Norway causing another upset? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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