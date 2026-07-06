Opinion: England keep winning, so why doesn’t this World Cup feel special?

England have made a perfect start to the knockout stages under Thomas Tuchel and are now just three wins away from lifting the World Cup.
While many supporters are enjoying watching the Three Lions progress, regular contributor Liam Harding believes this tournament hasn’t quite captured the same magic as previous editions. Here’s his take.
England are winning, but the timing hasn’t helped
It’s great to see England win all of their 2026 World Cup games, apart from the 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage, but I’ve really struggled to get into this tournament.
Half of England’s games have kicked off at 9pm, and of course the latest one started at 1am, which hasn’t happened for a while when supporting the Three Lions.
The only game on at a more reasonable time (5pm) was the hard-fought 2-1 Round of 32 victory over DR Congo. England really had to battle for that win, with Harry Kane rescuing the side by scoring both the equaliser and the winner, the latter a superb close-range finish. That was one I did manage to watch!
It still doesn’t feel like a classic World Cup
I’m not sure if others can relate to this, but it hasn’t felt like we’ve had a true World Cup since 2018, when England reached the semi-finals before suffering a 2-1 defeat to eventual finalists Croatia.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar took place during the winter months, which felt strange as it had never happened before. Despite the nation fully supporting Gareth Southgate’s side, the atmosphere just felt different, with harsh weather conditions across the UK, including snowfall in some areas.
On top of that, England failed to get beyond the Round of 16, losing 2-1 to France. The French outplayed the men in red and white on the day, with former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scoring the decisive goal for the eventual runners-up.
If it wasn’t for the late kick-off times at the current World Cup, I think it would be a superb tournament. England are playing some excellent attacking football under Thomas Tuchel, and between Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane they have already scored nine goals.
Hopefully they can continue that goalscoring form against Norway in the quarter-finals.
Six Gunners reach the World Cup quarter-finals as Spain and Belgium await
Come on England!!!
Liam Harding
What do you make of Liam’s thoughts? Have you found it harder to enjoy this World Cup because of the kick-off times, or has England’s run kept you fully engaged? Let us know in the comments below.
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Well done to Merino for scoring the winning goal tonight
As far as England is concerned, I just want them to win. I don’t care about what the score is. As long as they win
But they need to be careful with Norway, especially Haarland and Odergaard. Our defence hasn’t been great and they may take advantage of that
England’s performance in this World Cup means a lot more to me than in 2018, when the overrated team/squad was packed with shitty Tottenham players and, from memory, there wasn’t an Arsenal player in sight.
England’s progress in 2018 was a bit of a farce, given that finishing second in the group gave them an easy path to the semi final. The two half decent teams England played in the tournament both beat them.
2018 was the only World Cup in my lifetime when the England team meant nothing to me, and when I felt absolutely no excitement about England’s progress and frankly didn’t care whether they won it or not.
Yes so so special a WC after seeing a red rescinded. Denied entry visa allowed just the politician spoke. Award ‘equivalent’ to Nobel Peace given to who? So special a WC!
It’s special to me, because some non-favorite teams like Morocco, Norway and Paraguay managed to beat the favorite ones
It might not be special for some fans, maybe because their favorite teams struggled to defeat the non-favorite ones and some of them were even defeated
England were also barely able to get past Congo/ Mexico and even got dominated in ball possession despite the hype around EPL
Trump’s intervention to suspend a Hale End academy graduate’s red card has also made the World Cup more memorable, especially if Belgium manage to defeat them in the Round of 16