Opinion – Even though he is struggling for goals, Aubameyang earned his new deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to have lost his goalscoring touch in the Premier League since he signed his current deal at the Emirates.

It is not a coincidence that Arsenal fans will enjoy thinking about as the club deals with the drop in form from Mesut Ozil after he signed his mega contract.

Darren Bent is one of the first to find some fault in his performance since he signed his new contract and he talked about that in a Talksport podcast.

I know this isn’t what Arsenal’s fans want to debate right now, especially after all the issues we have had to talk about with regards to Ozil.

But the truth of the matter is, some fans and pundits are concerned about the sudden lack of goals from our captain.

Aubameyang is a proven goalscorer and he will remain one no matter how bad his form is.

Can we still rely on him for goals? Yes. It is very early days since he signed his new deal and there is no need to read too much into his current form.

Auba will only perform at the top level for so long but I reckon he still has a good two-three years left in him at the elite level.

One thing that cannot be taken away from him and that is the fact that he has earned his new contract and he will come good again and soon, that I am absolutely convinced about.

An article from Ime