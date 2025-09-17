Opinion: Eze struggles again out wide in UCL opener. Time for Arteta to act?

Eberechi Eze had the chance to make the left wing his own, but it is becoming clear he is not cut out for it.

Handed his first Arsenal start against Nottingham Forest, Eze failed to stand out. While the team cruised to an emphatic win, his quiet performance was overshadowed by the lively Noni Madueke.

When Arsenal beat Athletic Club 2-0 on Tuesday night, the Gunners initially struggled to tear apart the Spanish side, Eze was exposed. He drifted through the game, offering little threat, and when Madueke carved out a perfect chance for him to open his Arsenal account, he failed to capitalise.

Eze does not suit the left wing. Arteta, ever pragmatic, must now try him in a central role, where he is most effective and can truly influence games.

Media Reaction

Eze’s Champions League debut did not go unnoticed, but unfortunately, not for the right reasons.

The Daily Star wrote:

“Although he did not touch the ball, the Englishman witnessed Arsenal’s best opportunity of the first half pass by. He was caught flat-footed when a cutback came his way in the area, with an Athletic defender getting to the ball first. He faded in the second half and was substituted as Arsenal sought a goal”.

The Mirror echoed the sentiment:

“Ineffectual on the left wing, which clearly is not his best position. On his heels when Madueke cut back a glorious chance after 20 minutes and a passenger for much of the match. Substituted in the 71st minute for Martinelli, who scored immediately”.

The Sun added:

“A Champions League debut for the England international. Although he may remember this night for years to come, given the occasion, it was not a performance that will live long in the memories of the Arsenal fans. Eze was forced out wide on the left again rather than in his preferred central position and failed to impact the game from the touchline”.

Martinelli–Trossard Rotation Back in Play?

It was telling to see Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard come on and immediately combine to score.

Their sharp interplay and directness offered a stark contrast to Eze’s muted display.

Arteta may now revert to rotating between Martinelli and Trossard on the left, hoping the competition reignites their form.

As for Eze, a move to left central midfield could be the key to unlocking his potential at Arsenal.

