Opinion: finding consistency takes time and Arsenal is on the right path

Arsenal returned to form after losing their first three league matches of the season.

Those losses were quickly followed by three wins in the same competition, the most delightful of which is the 3-1 victory against Tottenham.

However, Arsenal would then drop points in consecutive draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace before beating Aston Villa in their last league match.

These inconsistent results show that Arsenal is still a long way from the club we want it to be, but there is an obvious sign of progress.

Progress hardly follows a straight line, and the key thing is to learn from your mistakes along the way.

Having been almost outplayed by Crystal Palace, the Gunners did much better against Aston Villa and it shows that we are learning and getting better with each game.

Consistently winning matches is what top clubs do, but the journey of a thousand miles starts with a few steps.

We are taking the small steps needed to make it to our final destination and there would be bumps on the road in form of losses and draws, but they will only make the journey more memorable and improve our team.

This Arsenal team is clearly going places and we the fans need to constantly support our players regardless of the outcome of a game.

An article from Ime