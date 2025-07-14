Opinion: Five Arsenal Players Whose Careers Were Sadly Altered by Injury

After reading recent articles about players whose contracts were ripped up and others unfairly labelled as flops, I thought it would be a good idea to remind ourselves that not every footballer lives out his dream.

The five players I have highlighted below all suffered long-term injuries, some inflicted by others and some due simply to the strain of being a modern-day footballer.

1. Malcolm Macdonald

Born in 1950, “Supermac” was signed from Newcastle in 1976 for the huge sum of £333,333 and, in his first season, scored 29 goals for us.

He made 108 appearances for The Arsenal and scored 57 goals before being forced to retire in 1979.

He was a brilliant centre forward who could score with either foot and was a great header of the ball as well.

Super fast, he was once recorded running 100 metres in an Olympic qualifying time of 10.9 seconds. But he decided “goals beat golds” and focused fully on football.

He won the Golden Boot in 1977, but at the age of 29 suffered a serious ankle injury against Rotherham in a League Cup game. Try as he might, he never recovered, and we lost one of the best strikers I have ever seen in the famous red and white shirt.

2. Abou Diaby

Arsène Wenger brought Abou to the club to prepare him as a replacement for the wonderful Patrick Vieira, and at first, it looked like he had unearthed another gem.

His style mimicked PV’s and he looked destined for the same level.

But early on, he dislocated and fractured his ankle and never truly recovered from that awful injury.

In his final two seasons, he played just two matches out of the 182 he made for the club. It is estimated he lost 2,000 days to injury.

3. Santi Cazorla

His nickname, “The Little Magician”, says it all. One of the most gifted players ever to wear our shirt.

He could play multiple roles and positions, and who could forget that goal at Wembley against Hull?

He always had a smile on his face and played as if his talent was a gift he deeply appreciated.

Disaster struck in a friendly against Chile in September 2013. What was believed to be a minor injury turned out to be a cracked ankle bone, which went unnoticed. Gangrene later set in.

After eight operations, he was told he might lose his foot and never walk again.

He spent the final 18 months of his contract out injured. I still believe we let him go too early.

Santi once said he never understood why Arsenal fans loved him so much, and honestly, I can’t explain it either. But he must be classed as a legend, both on and off the pitch.

4. Aaron Ramsey

Played 371 games for Arsenal and scored 65 goals, earning 86 full caps for Wales.

His Wembley FA Cup final goals are part of our club’s history. He gave 100% in every game.

He became an instant hero when he turned down Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United – something the manager never got over.

Then came that game against Stoke City, managed by Tony Pulis. One of the most disgusting, premeditated tackles ever seen stopped Aaron in his tracks.

We later learned that Pulis had instructed his players to “hit them”, and it played out like a slow-motion car crash.

Ryan Shawcross broke both Ramsey’s tibia and fibula. He was sent off in tears after realising the damage he had caused.

Like Santi, Aaron never gave up. He continued at a high level, but never quite hit the heights I believe he was capable of.

A true Gooner, recognised for his service to the club at the same match Arsène Wenger was awarded the Invincibles’ golden Premier League trophy.

He was in tears from the reception he received. He’ll always be welcome at Arsenal.

5. Eduardo (Dudu)

My grandson once had “GODUARDO” printed on the back of his shirt, and rightly so.

Signed in 2007, he left in July 2010, his career cut short by a disgraceful tackle from Martin Taylor.

Dudu was a natural striker, a genius in front of goal. In his first season, he scored 12 goals from 22 starts. In my opinion, the best striker since Ian Wright.

Then came the infamous game against Birmingham. We were favourites to win the title, five points clear, playing beautiful football.

Taylor’s reckless tackle broke Eduardo’s leg and dislocated his ankle. Players were in physical distress. TV cameras turned away. The commentator said, “We cannot show pictures of the incident again. Rarely have I seen such anguish on the faces of football players.”

Taylor still insists it was an accident. But there was no attempt to play the ball.

Dudu missed the rest of that season and the following one. He never returned to the same level.

He was loved by fans, and when he returned to play against us in a European match (sorry, I forget the details), his name was chanted.

He scored against us, and the Arsenal fans cheered from the rafters. We were well ahead, thankfully!

So there you have it, folks. Five great players whose careers were altered by injury, whether by misfortune or malice.

I’d point out that two of them were elite strikers, which is why I hope we sign two in this current window.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments. Who you might have added to the list?

Ken1945

