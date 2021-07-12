Opinion: Five Euro 2020 players Arsenal should consider this summer

Arsenal scouts watched Euro 2020 intently and that is one reason they have been linked with a move for Manuel Locatelli this summer.

They will struggle to win the race for the midfielder, but other players impressed in the competition who they can sign.

I watched most games and these players impressed me for their respective countries, let me know if I skipped a player you think we should consider signing.

Dani Olmo

Olmo was one of Spain’s brightest stars in the competition and he is leading the next generation of Spanish attackers.

He is currently on the books of RB Leipzig and his ability to play on the wing and through the middle will benefit Arsenal greatly.

Jérémy Doku

Doku kept Eden Hazard on the bench for much of the competition and breaking into the team of Roberto Martinez, who is fiercely loyal to his players, is no small feat.

The 19-year-old is an attacker that isn’t afraid to take on anyone and he is the type of player that Arsenal is missing at the moment.

Domenico Berardi

Berardi is a part of the Italian team that won the competition and the Sassuolo man is an attacker that would deliver at the Emirates.

He provided two assists in the competition.

Joakim Mæhle

Mæhle is another top player that shows how good the Atalanta scouting system is.

He is a right-back but played on the left-wing for Denmark in most of the competition, yet he scored twice and provided an assist in the competition.

Tomáš Vaclík

Vaclík was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the competition as he helped the Czech Republic’s national team to reach the quarterfinals.

Arsenal needs a new second choice and the 32-year-old would be a solid backup to Bernd Leno.

An article from Ime