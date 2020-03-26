Opinion – Five persistent Arsenal transfer rumours that will not happen

Arsenal is one of the most speculated teams in world football, however, there is always a hardcore of rumours, four or five players that are consistently linked with a move to the Emirates.

I have had a look at what I consider the most often mentioned players, though I could be wrong with my estimations, and have come to the following conclusion, Arsenal will not be signing any of them.

Dayot Upamecano

Would love to see him in an Arsenal shirt but he would just be too costly for Arsenal this summer and I am not sure that Mikel Arteta is as keen on buying more defenders as some people may think.

Chris Smalling

No idea where this one came from but can you really see Mikel Arteta signing a 30-year-old Man Utd reject? I cannot.

Samuel Umtiti

Far too injury prone, he is another player that would be costly and as is the situation with Upamecano, I am not convinced that Arteta wants another defender, he has William Saliba coming in as well.

Odsonne Edouard

Why would we sign him when we already have our own youngsters that actually have Premier League experience that, in my opinion, are better than the Celtic man.

James Rodriguez

Just not going to happen, his wage demands would most likely be extreme and he just does not look like a Mikel Arteta type of player.

There are many more, Phillipe Coutinho, Ryan Fraser, Matty Longstaff and so on, but the five above seem to me to be the players mentioned the most over the last month or so and I just cannot see any of them happening.

An article by Jacob B