Opinion: Five Relegation-threatened defenders Arsenal should consider signing this summer

The Premier League is closer to its end, and it is customary that three teams will be relegated from the English top flight.
A team that is relegated usually has a number of top players who just couldn’t help their team stay up.
One position that Arsenal has struggled in this season has been in defence, here are some of the best defenders I think we can land from relegation-threatened teams.
Ben Godfrey, Norwich City
Godfrey is one of shining lights in the struggling Norwich City team this season and he would be sought after this summer if they get relegated.
He might not make Arsenal’s defence better immediately, but at 22 he would be a fine addition.
Nathan Ake, Bournemouth
Ake is a top quality defender, and Arsenal would face serious competition if we move for him.
But he would slot straight into our starting XI and make our team better at the back.
Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa
Mings is one of the best English defenders at the moment, and the Englishman would be a ready-made addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.
If we land him, we might have landed the long-term partner to William Saliba.
Issa Diop, West Ham
Diop has been an Arsenal target for some time now, and it is easy to understand that when you look at his performances.
The Frenchman is a towering defender that is good in the tackle and can dominate both aerially and on the ground.
Jeremy Ngakia, West Ham
Ngakia has left West Ham for free after refusing to sign a new deal with the Hammers.
The club had been desperate to get him on a new deal and that shows how highly-rated he is.
He would be able to become as good as he wants to be at Arsenal.
An article from Ime
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
None caught my attention, maybe Mings, but all we need now is a strong DM/Box to Box player.
Saliva,Mari,Mavropanos,Luiz,Holding,Chambers, Mustafi.
Dont we need to get rid of few if we want to sign new. And if we are getting rid from any of the above then shouldn’t we be going for a world class proven defender.
One of them is OK for us
In an ideal world, yes…. but are we really going to sign another defender???
Why should we sign more defenders?
We have quite a number, 7 if I’m not mistaking.
Mari
Luiz
Mustafi
Saliba
Chambers
Holding
Socratis
8 actually, The Greek guy, Mavro
Declan Rice would be my preference as he can double up as a DM and CB. A very capable player who would be an excellent acquisition for the long term.
He has been excellent in the last few hammers games I’ve watched