Opinion: Five Relegation-threatened defenders Arsenal should consider signing this summer

The Premier League is closer to its end, and it is customary that three teams will be relegated from the English top flight.

A team that is relegated usually has a number of top players who just couldn’t help their team stay up.

One position that Arsenal has struggled in this season has been in defence, here are some of the best defenders I think we can land from relegation-threatened teams.

Ben Godfrey, Norwich City

Godfrey is one of shining lights in the struggling Norwich City team this season and he would be sought after this summer if they get relegated.

He might not make Arsenal’s defence better immediately, but at 22 he would be a fine addition.

Nathan Ake, Bournemouth

Ake is a top quality defender, and Arsenal would face serious competition if we move for him.

But he would slot straight into our starting XI and make our team better at the back.

Tyrone Mings, Aston Villa

Mings is one of the best English defenders at the moment, and the Englishman would be a ready-made addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

If we land him, we might have landed the long-term partner to William Saliba.

Issa Diop, West Ham

Diop has been an Arsenal target for some time now, and it is easy to understand that when you look at his performances.

The Frenchman is a towering defender that is good in the tackle and can dominate both aerially and on the ground.

Jeremy Ngakia, West Ham

Ngakia has left West Ham for free after refusing to sign a new deal with the Hammers.

The club had been desperate to get him on a new deal and that shows how highly-rated he is.

He would be able to become as good as he wants to be at Arsenal.

An article from Ime