Opinion: For would-be champions Arsenal is on a bad run of form

Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory over Everton yesterday, but the performance has raised questions about whether it was their most unconvincing display in recent weeks. It is difficult to determine if it was worse than the win against Wolves, yet there is a growing sense that this is not how champions should be required to win matches regularly.

It is fair to acknowledge that several title-winning teams in recent seasons have endured periods where results mattered more than performances. Grinding out wins can be an important part of a successful campaign. However, when a team enters a prolonged slump and struggles to regain fluency, it can quickly become a cause for concern rather than reassurance.

Narrow Margins and Growing Concerns

At present, Arsenal appear to be operating on very fine margins. Instead of controlling matches comfortably, they often look closer to dropping points than securing them. While back-to-back wins have been achieved, both came during spells where the team were far from its best. Credit must be given for resilience and determination, but such traits alone may not be enough over the course of a long season.

The worry is not simply about isolated performances, but about the pattern that seems to be emerging. If Arsenal continue to rely on narrow victories without improving their overall level, the risk of dropping points increases significantly. When form eventually dips further, it would not be surprising to see results turn against them.

A Test of Title Credentials

For a side with ambitions of lifting the league title, the current run of form leaves room for improvement. Champions typically show an ability to dominate opponents, particularly during challenging periods. Arsenal must rediscover that authority if they are to consider themselves in a genuinely strong position.

The coming weeks will present sterner tests, with tougher opponents likely to expose any ongoing issues. Those fixtures will demand a step up in performance, not just results. If Arsenal fail to respond, defeats may arrive sooner than expected. While victories remain crucial, convincing performances are now equally important in determining whether this team truly has what it takes to finish the season as champions.