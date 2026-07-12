Opinion: Former Gunner’s World Cup controversy shows why politics should stay out of football

Former Arsenal academy graduate Folarin Balogun has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of one of the biggest talking points of the World Cup this week.

After the USA striker’s suspension was overturned following intervention from United States President Donald Trump, the incident has sparked debate across football. Liam Harding believes it raises an important question about whether politics should ever have a place in football’s disciplinary processes.

Football and politics should never become intertwined

Without trying to get too academic, I can recall during one of my first seminars at university while studying sports journalism discussing whether football and politics intertwine with one another, and recently that has certainly been the case.

I personally think that those of us who are decent people (not perfect), but with strong morals and values, can healthily agree that America’s President Donald Trump should not have intervened by asking FIFA to review former Arsenal academy graduate Folarin Balogun’s suspension, regardless of whether FIFA insists the final decision was made independently.

According to the BBC, Trump later confirmed he had asked FIFA to review Balogun’s one-match suspension because he “didn’t think it was a foul”. FIFA subsequently suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, allowing the USA striker to face Belgium in the Round of 16. The decision drew criticism from UEFA, the Belgian Football Association and England manager Thomas Tuchel.

At the end of the day, rules are rules and they shouldn’t be broken. Without trying to be too matter of fact, in this instance it is more about fairness, sportsmanship and integrity than greed or power.

Trump is arguably a controversial figure in world politics, let alone football, and even last year he intervened during Chelsea’s Club World Cup celebrations after being told not to do so. This latest episode is another example of politics entering football, while at the same time bringing renewed attention to FIFA’s reputation, which has faced criticism in the media over recent decades.

When a player receives a red card, unless it is widely considered a clear mistake, it is generally accepted as part of the rules and regulations of the game, no matter how frustrating it may be for the player, club or, in this case, a nation. Balogun ultimately played as the United States were beaten 4-1 by Leandro Trossard’s Belgium in the last 16.

The integrity of football must always come first

If this sort of political behaviour became acceptable, where would the rules of the game, which we have followed for well over a century, stand?

Could political figures begin influencing suspensions, disciplinary rulings or other footballing decisions whenever national interests were involved?

More pressure would inevitably be placed on football’s regulatory authorities, potentially turning the game on its head at a time when many supporters already disagree with aspects of modern football.

That includes record-breaking transfer fees which many clubs simply cannot compete with, financial inequalities and the growing commercialisation of the sport.

On the pitch, one player may score the goals, but it still takes a team of 11 to win, draw or lose a football match.

Red cards, introduced at the 1970 World Cup, remain one of the game’s most important disciplinary measures and should be respected by everyone, regardless of their status, unless there is overwhelming evidence that the referee has made a clear error.

Arsenal supporters will remember Balogun’s rise through Hale End before his eventual move away from the Emirates, making this an unusual story with a genuine Gunners connection.

I sincerely hope this sort of situation does not happen again.

I personally like to believe that the vast majority of senior politicians would avoid becoming involved in football’s disciplinary matters to the same extent.

As they say, football is football.

What do you think, Gooners? Should politics have any place in football’s disciplinary decisions, or should the game’s governing bodies remain completely independent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Liam Harding

What do you think, Gooners? Should political figures have any involvement in football’s disciplinary processes, or should the sport remain completely independent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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