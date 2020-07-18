Opinion: Four things that Arteta needs to get sorted ahead of next season

This would be Mikel Arteta’s first summer transfer window with the Gunners, and the Spaniard will have a lot of work to do ahead of next season.

In this article, I write about four things I think that he needs to sort out before next season comes around.

Get Aubameyang on a new deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one player that Arsenal cannot lose at the moment, and perhaps the most important thing that Arteta can do this summer is to convince him to sign a new deal.

Perfect how to defend set-pieces

Arsenal has conceded the most goals from set-pieces this season, and if that continues until next season, we will likely have another poor campaign. Arteta has to get his team defending set-pieces in a better manner and stop conceding needless goals.

Get a box to box midfielder.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Thomas Partey this summer and if they can get him to sign, it would be amazing. Regardless, we have to sign a new box-to-box midfielder to complete our team next season.

Get settled on his centre defence partnership

Arsenal has struggled at the back this season and one of the problems is that we haven’t decided on our best centre-back partnership. Arteta has to decide on the formation he wants to adopt and his centre back partners before next season.

An article from Ime