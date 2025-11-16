Opinion: Gabriel Jesus and the World Cup question Arsenal must answer

Should Arsenal Help Jesus Go To The World Cup?

By the time he is fit enough to play in the Premiership, it will be just under a year since Gabriel Jesus last kicked a football in senior action. The fact the striker is even thinking that the 2026 World Cup is a possibility sums up the mentality of the player. It is that mentality which you need to be a professional sports person and the mental strength the Brazilian has needed throughout his recovery.

It would be a full circle moment if the 28 year old were to make Brazil’s squad next summer, as it was at the last World Cup where he suffered the first of several serious knee injuries as a Gunner. Arsenal clearly did not want to rush him back too soon and it took a while before the attacker was trusted to start in the league again. The cruel irony is that the moment he was rediscovering his mojo, he tore his ACL.

His country have so many attacking options that they have little reason to gamble on a player returning from major surgery, meaning he would be an outsider to be on the plane to America, Canada and Mexico. Time is not on his side with approximately seven months left until the tournament kicks off. He has even less time when you consider how long it took Mikel Arteta to start him after previous injuries.

Our manager has little reason to rush him back and is not in a position to do so even if he wanted to. Top of the league, every point is precious, so it is more likely the cup competitions would be used as a platform to build his first team minutes.

Brazil’s dilemma and Ancelotti’s stance

Carlo Ancelotti is not the sentimental type and will not shy away from telling any player if their dream is unrealistic. The 66 year old may simply be waiting to see how much power Jesus has lost since surgery. Yet what if the Italian gave our forward an ultimatum?

There is nothing wrong with backing yourself, but even the most optimistic individual would have to accept he is far down the pecking order. It might come down to heart versus head, because North London might not be the ideal place to prove yourself to your nation while your employers have such lofty targets.

If the motivation is purely based on international aspirations, a loan away from the Emirates would give Jesus more of a chance than staying. Rumours suggest that clubs in South America would offer a return home, but the Gunners would have to cover part of his wages.

Should Arsenal even entertain the idea?

His manager has zero reason to concern himself with a nation he has no connection to. At the start of 2025, injuries left Arteta short of attackers, hence why the recruitment drive in the summer was designed to ensure we had too many options instead of too few. Sources coming out of the club indicate we have little reason to authorise loans out, especially if we remain in a title race.

It is most likely that it would take Jesus himself to plead to leave. Arteta has shown in the past that he will wash his hands of anyone the moment they do not meet his standards, so it is unclear whether he would want anyone around who was not fully invested in his vision.

That is the only way Jesus has even a small chance of being at the World Cup. He would have to ask for a favour.

Dan Smith

