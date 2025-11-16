Opinion: Gabriel Jesus and the World Cup question Arsenal must answer

Should Arsenal Help Jesus Go To The World Cup?
By the time he is fit enough to play in the Premiership, it will be just under a year since Gabriel Jesus last kicked a football in senior action. The fact the striker is even thinking that the 2026 World Cup is a possibility sums up the mentality of the player. It is that mentality which you need to be a professional sports person and the mental strength the Brazilian has needed throughout his recovery.
It would be a full circle moment if the 28 year old were to make Brazil’s squad next summer, as it was at the last World Cup where he suffered the first of several serious knee injuries as a Gunner. Arsenal clearly did not want to rush him back too soon and it took a while before the attacker was trusted to start in the league again. The cruel irony is that the moment he was rediscovering his mojo, he tore his ACL.
His country have so many attacking options that they have little reason to gamble on a player returning from major surgery, meaning he would be an outsider to be on the plane to America, Canada and Mexico. Time is not on his side with approximately seven months left until the tournament kicks off. He has even less time when you consider how long it took Mikel Arteta to start him after previous injuries.
Our manager has little reason to rush him back and is not in a position to do so even if he wanted to. Top of the league, every point is precious, so it is more likely the cup competitions would be used as a platform to build his first team minutes.
Brazil’s dilemma and Ancelotti’s stance
Carlo Ancelotti is not the sentimental type and will not shy away from telling any player if their dream is unrealistic. The 66 year old may simply be waiting to see how much power Jesus has lost since surgery. Yet what if the Italian gave our forward an ultimatum?
There is nothing wrong with backing yourself, but even the most optimistic individual would have to accept he is far down the pecking order. It might come down to heart versus head, because North London might not be the ideal place to prove yourself to your nation while your employers have such lofty targets.
If the motivation is purely based on international aspirations, a loan away from the Emirates would give Jesus more of a chance than staying. Rumours suggest that clubs in South America would offer a return home, but the Gunners would have to cover part of his wages.
Should Arsenal even entertain the idea?
His manager has zero reason to concern himself with a nation he has no connection to. At the start of 2025, injuries left Arteta short of attackers, hence why the recruitment drive in the summer was designed to ensure we had too many options instead of too few. Sources coming out of the club indicate we have little reason to authorise loans out, especially if we remain in a title race.
It is most likely that it would take Jesus himself to plead to leave. Arteta has shown in the past that he will wash his hands of anyone the moment they do not meet his standards, so it is unclear whether he would want anyone around who was not fully invested in his vision.
That is the only way Jesus has even a small chance of being at the World Cup. He would have to ask for a favour.
Happy to discuss in the comments.
Dan Smith
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It’s club first country later, as far as I’m concerned. No way should he be accommodated just to fulfil a dream of playing in the World Cup and I’m sure Arteta will only play him if he comes back from injury in the form of his life, or if he’s forced to play him due to further injuries to our attackers. Actually, with Gyökeres and Havertz currently missing, now would have been a good time for Jesus to get a chance of playing, but as they are imminently due to return, his chances are limited.
Are you saying Havertz and Gyokeres are better than Jesus????
In 2025 you would have to say yes
When Jesus was at his chaos causing peak, possibly not, but presently I have to say yes and am sure Arteta would agree. By the way, why so many ?s, surely one is enough, though if you disagree with my comment, perhaps just say so😊.
I doubt if he will be selected for the World Cup because if Gyokeres and Havertz are both fit he will find it hard to play.
He can only have a chance if lots of injuries happen in the attack.
The return of Arsenal and Brazil’s Jesus is anticipated to boost our team title challenge by adding a dynamic and proven forward to our attack, there’s is not many forward in the league that is as highly technical as the man from the land of Samba, surely not at Arsenal.
At 26 the Brazilian is approaching his prime, surely we do not want to see a repeat of Van Persie which left eggs on our face.
His work rate, skill, and ability to create scoring chances are seen as vital addition to the squad, especially as the season enters it’s crucial stages.
The return of Jesus will be like a new signing, not only will he increase internal competition and team sharpness , but returning him as a key factor for both Arsenal success in the premier league while firing him into to the Brazilian national team, this is a catch the gaffer is not expected to drop.
Slightly off topic, but I see that Gabriel had to come off with a groin problem in Brazil’s Friendly with Senegal.
Don’t you just love friendly’s. 😠🤦♂️
🙆♀️
I’m a little frustrated with Brazil, not that it’s their fault. Maybe it is. Last time we had momentum in the league,our best player then, Jesus got injured for Brazil. Now our best player Big Gabi, was unnecessarily risked by Brazil in a friendly match.