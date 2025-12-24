Opinion – Gyokeres Shows His Personality

I have yet to give my opinion on Viktor Gyokeres’s first few months as an Arsenal player, but his start has clearly been disrupted. Without the benefit of a pre-season and while dealing with a number of niggling injuries, his time at the club has so far been stop-start, making it difficult to judge him solely on output.

Those who have played as strikers often stress that a forward missing chances is not always a major concern. The real worry begins when those chances stop appearing altogether. That is what has stood out when the Swede has led Arsenal’s attack. The issue has not been how often he fails to score, but rather how rarely he has been getting shots on target.

Confidence Amid Scrutiny

Whether this reflects Gyokeres himself, the service he receives from teammates, or Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach is something that will be debated throughout the season. What became clear this weekend, however, is that the 27-year-old has not allowed any goal drought to damage his confidence.

He arrives having spent several years in Portugal lifting trophies, collecting individual awards and being constantly reminded of his quality. To then experience a sudden drop in scoring output, followed by questions about his ability, would inevitably affect the self-belief of many players. Yet Gyokeres showed no sign of shrinking from responsibility.

Not every striker in his position would quietly ask their captain for permission to take a penalty away from home in a goalless match. The expectation was that the captain was protecting the ball before passing it to another designated taker or taking responsibility himself due to recent international circumstances. By stepping forward, Gyokeres revealed a great deal about his character and bravery.

A Moment That Matters

The context only heightened the pressure. Arsenal had kicked off at Everton no longer top of the table, knowing victory was required to overtake Manchester City. After 27 minutes of a blunt attacking display, there was no guarantee of further chances.

Gyokeres would have been aware of the growing whispers and knew they would intensify had he failed from the spot. He would not have been criticised for stepping aside, especially as it was unclear if he was the first choice. While it remains uncertain whether he will ultimately succeed at the Emirates, one thing is clear. Even without his usual scoring touch, his swagger and self-belief remain intact.