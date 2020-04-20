Opinion: Happy that Arsenal target’s eyeing Man United move

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is claimed to favour a move to Manchester United this summer, but he isn’t a player I wanted Arsenal to invest in personally.

The forward has spend much of his three years in Barcelona injured, and I’m fed up of seeing our better players forced to spend more time in the physio room than on the pitch.

Yes Dembele was expected to be the next big thing after joining the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee back in 2017, coming in to replace Neymar who had just agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain for a new world-record fee.

The Frenchman has only managed to start 35 La Liga matches in his three seasons with the club, thanks to continual setbacks over injuries, and while Barca are said to be willing to sell, I still think his price would outweigh his injury issues.

I think it is great news, if true, that Dembele has moved to contact Anthony Martial to ask what Manchester is like, supposedly favouring a move to United.

A move to the Red Devils is not expected to be a shoo-in however, with the club said to be keen to look over his fitness in detail before considering such a move.

The player’s attitude has also come into question when he has been ready to feature for the Catalan club, but with the 22 year-old having been signed as a potential long-term replacement for Lionel Messi, the level of his potential is obviously great, if he could get there with all his setbacks…

Should Arsenal really be considering a move for Dembele? Is his ability/potential worth taking a risk on?

Patrick