Opinion: Harry Redknapp is wrong to think Arsenal and Spurs are in the same predicament

Former manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will struggled to finish much higher next season, with Wolves worthy of finishing closer to the top four than the two North London clubs.

The 73 year-old claims that the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United will likely fill the top four next season, along with the current top two of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Redknapp then goes onto claim that Arsenal’s opponents from later on today have to be taken seriously, and on the back of their results over the past two seasons, as well as their impressive displays in Europe to boot, there is little to argue.

Harry told talkSPORT (via the Star): “You look at [Spurs] going forward, like Arsenal, are those two teams going to be in the top four next year?

“I see Man City and Liverpool as the top two, then you’ve got Man United and Chelsea, you’ve got teams emerging like Wolves…

“I don’t see it for them next year, it’s going to be tough again for the two clubs in north London.”

While it is harsh to lump us and Tottenham in the same boat, our current league position does put us very close together.

I can’t help but refute that we are destined to struggle again next term though, especially given our form since the turn of the year.

Mikel Arteta has already made vast improvements in our playing squad, despite very little change in personnel.

Pablo Mari, Eddie Nketiah and Cedric Soares were all added to the playing squad in January, but it is the way in which we have played under the new coach that deserves focus.

When you look at 2020 alone, we would sit third in the Premier League table only taking into account those results, while Spurs would be down in 12th incredibly.

Is Redknapp crazy to think we will struggle to challenge for the top four next term? Does he seriously think we are as far from the European places as our noisy neighnbours?

Patrick