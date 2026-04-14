Opinion: Has Arteta Killed Arsenal’s Identity As The Title Slips Away?

Well, lovely Arsenal people, the time has come. Mikel Arteta has won just one game in the month of April since becoming Arsenal manager. That is six Aprils and only one win, the one against Sporting Lisbon. The criticism to play better football was deemed an agenda, but results have now caught up. The constant mistakes of the manager have come back to hurt us at the end of the season once again.

Arteta simply does not rotate his squad enough. He says that he needs his best players fit at the end, but he runs them into the ground. Saka has played so many full matches where it was not necessary, and now he is out. Instead, we have Noni, who too often runs the ball out of play when he receives it.

A worrying mentality on and off the pitch

But the psychology of the team is by far the most concerning aspect. It is basic knowledge that when you are behind, you hurry and do not waste time. Instead, we take too long over throw ins and corners when we are 2-1 down against Bournemouth in a title race. The players do not even sprint to collect the ball. This behaviour suggests fear, uncertainty, and a lack of desire. It is something other teams recognise and exploit.

Bournemouth did not even need to sit in a low block. They did not have to, because we do not have an effective attack. I felt sorry for Gyokeres, because he tried but was isolated.

There is nobody with confidence on the ball. For most of my life following Arsenal, we have been a team comfortable in possession. Now Odegaard is the only player with that quality and he is injured. But even if he were available, would he have changed anything? He, like the others, reflects a manager who appears cautious. Arteta did something we needed at one stage, he introduced a more pragmatic side, but it has gone too far and we have lost our identity.

Is Arsenal’s identity being lost?

This team seems capable of winning matches in only one way, by scoring first and then defending. That has been the pattern for much of 2026. Now performances have caught up with results, and next week Manchester City could end our title hopes. They have been inconsistent at times, but against Chelsea they showed the mentality of a team that wants to win. Against Bournemouth, Arsenal looked like a team that does not enjoy playing football.

It is easy to criticise individuals, Noni and Martinelli for inconsistency, Trossard for poor form, Zubimendi for safe passing, Raya for slowing the game down, but is it really just the players? I look at Arteta, I listen to his press conferences, and I do not see the urgency. I do not see a manager desperate to change things or push for more positive football. The identity feels negative, and the mentality feels flat. That will not suddenly change before next week.

Prepare yourselves for a difficult Wednesday, as we may well go out to Sporting. Even if we progress, it is hard to see us winning the Champions League. In the Premier League, it feels like the title is now in Manchester City’s hands. They play with attacking intent, they ask questions, they look like they want it. What do we look like? What is the feeling you have right now?

Frustration built over years

This is not professional behaviour at the highest level. Do you think Ancelotti would coach players at Real Madrid to slow the game down in those situations? We should have learned these lessons years ago. Villarreal, Sporting, Olympiacos, missing out on the top four to Spurs, losing leads, falling short in title races. If this happens again, it will feel like a fourth missed opportunity in a row.

I have spent more than 20 years following this football club, but it feels like failure is being accepted. There is now a contract until 2033. Since January, I have wanted the season to end. I used to enjoy football, it is why I started watching Arsenal. What we are seeing now does not resemble the club I once loved. It feels like the soul has been lost.

I have been called negative on this forum, but look at the football and decide for yourself where the real negativity lies.

I am done for this season and will not be posting again. As for the future, it all depends on whether this club shows the ambition that I believe it should. History suggests otherwise.

What do you think Gooners? Is this frustration justified, or is there still belief in Arteta’s project?

Reader Opinion – Mitov

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