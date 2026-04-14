Opinion: Has Arteta Killed Arsenal’s Identity As The Title Slips Away?

Well, lovely Arsenal people, the time has come. Mikel Arteta has won just one game in the month of April since becoming Arsenal manager. That is six Aprils and only one win, the one against Sporting Lisbon. The criticism to play better football was deemed an agenda, but results have now caught up. The constant mistakes of the manager have come back to hurt us at the end of the season once again.
Arteta simply does not rotate his squad enough. He says that he needs his best players fit at the end, but he runs them into the ground. Saka has played so many full matches where it was not necessary, and now he is out. Instead, we have Noni, who too often runs the ball out of play when he receives it.
A worrying mentality on and off the pitch
But the psychology of the team is by far the most concerning aspect. It is basic knowledge that when you are behind, you hurry and do not waste time. Instead, we take too long over throw ins and corners when we are 2-1 down against Bournemouth in a title race. The players do not even sprint to collect the ball. This behaviour suggests fear, uncertainty, and a lack of desire. It is something other teams recognise and exploit.
Bournemouth did not even need to sit in a low block. They did not have to, because we do not have an effective attack. I felt sorry for Gyokeres, because he tried but was isolated.
There is nobody with confidence on the ball. For most of my life following Arsenal, we have been a team comfortable in possession. Now Odegaard is the only player with that quality and he is injured. But even if he were available, would he have changed anything? He, like the others, reflects a manager who appears cautious. Arteta did something we needed at one stage, he introduced a more pragmatic side, but it has gone too far and we have lost our identity.
Is Arsenal’s identity being lost?
This team seems capable of winning matches in only one way, by scoring first and then defending. That has been the pattern for much of 2026. Now performances have caught up with results, and next week Manchester City could end our title hopes. They have been inconsistent at times, but against Chelsea they showed the mentality of a team that wants to win. Against Bournemouth, Arsenal looked like a team that does not enjoy playing football.
It is easy to criticise individuals, Noni and Martinelli for inconsistency, Trossard for poor form, Zubimendi for safe passing, Raya for slowing the game down, but is it really just the players? I look at Arteta, I listen to his press conferences, and I do not see the urgency. I do not see a manager desperate to change things or push for more positive football. The identity feels negative, and the mentality feels flat. That will not suddenly change before next week.
Prepare yourselves for a difficult Wednesday, as we may well go out to Sporting. Even if we progress, it is hard to see us winning the Champions League. In the Premier League, it feels like the title is now in Manchester City’s hands. They play with attacking intent, they ask questions, they look like they want it. What do we look like? What is the feeling you have right now?
Frustration built over years
This is not professional behaviour at the highest level. Do you think Ancelotti would coach players at Real Madrid to slow the game down in those situations? We should have learned these lessons years ago. Villarreal, Sporting, Olympiacos, missing out on the top four to Spurs, losing leads, falling short in title races. If this happens again, it will feel like a fourth missed opportunity in a row.
I have spent more than 20 years following this football club, but it feels like failure is being accepted. There is now a contract until 2033. Since January, I have wanted the season to end. I used to enjoy football, it is why I started watching Arsenal. What we are seeing now does not resemble the club I once loved. It feels like the soul has been lost.
I have been called negative on this forum, but look at the football and decide for yourself where the real negativity lies.
I am done for this season and will not be posting again. As for the future, it all depends on whether this club shows the ambition that I believe it should. History suggests otherwise.
What do you think Gooners? Is this frustration justified, or is there still belief in Arteta’s project?
Reader Opinion – Mitov
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I think we are just a mess now and Arteta needs to calm down and stick to basics. Can he do it? I don’t know but there seems to be no gameplay when we play. Everything we do just looks a bit random and hoping for the best.
There’s definitely no urgency or no desire to win.
I don’t understand, MA and the players should be fired up for being called bottlers, losers and spineless jellies. I know I would. Shouldn’t the berating of rivals motivate them?
The issue is , we lack odegaard to knit our play, he drops deep to make himself an option when raya passes out or to just create numbers.
In midfield he initiates attacks, recycles possession and finds options.
Eze – doesnt do that, he is an individual and at times it as if we have a player less when he is on the pitch.
In attack we have a striker who is very limited in gyokeres. He is easily marked out, cant control a through ball or latch onto it very well. Doesn’t meet crosses , hence why our wingers have struggled with him, unlike jesus, havertz and merino, will drop deep to create confusion to opponents. So when eze and gyokeres start its effectively two players less, unless a team gives space and loose with marking. Our wingers are double marked and when they pass back into midfield we dont have odegaard who will find other options
Before his injury, calafiori would invert into midfield and link up with trossard very well, so even if gyokeres or eze were invisible in the game , we were still making life hard for opponents.
Arteta hasnt managed to find a way to incorporate eze , he knows he isnt like odegaard, so he has to change his set up to utilise eze’s vast skill set.
Gyokeres isnt good enough- 18 goals he has scored but how many of those have been winners? Havertz or jesus should be starting . Merino has been a huge miss as even the wingers linked with him very well. Why norgard hasnt been played in these last few games is odd, because a midfield three would probably take the pressure off zubimendi.
I dont care how we win, what I care about is that arteta is insistent on this set up for over a month , which we have won through luck and ultimately lost in two cup competions and are starting to throw the league away.
His comments about academy graduates needing to step up, was very odd , because as nwaneri and myls are being linked with moves away, how many opportunities did he give them? Nwaneri’s loan is a good lesson, for myles its clear he isn’t a lb but no opps given in midfield this season. Selling them because its pure profit, sends out the wrong impression to our youth players. Why did arteta etc make so much effort for them players to sign , meet their parents and assure them arsenal were the right club?. Why would dowman or marli salmon decide to sign professional contracts ? If after signing game time becomes minimum and then the manager is saying they have to step up when called upon ? Why show arsenal any loyalty, they can sign for a club who will meet the the promises made.
Its been a bad month for arteta and his tactics, set up, insistence on gyokeres playing – is the reason the team are losing confidence .
Ultimately for him… if he doesnt win the pl or cl , he has no actual excuses , he has a squad, Injuries happen, he should be able to change things , if a signing isnt working out or effecting the game plan then drop him . We have no fluidity in our play , fine but still get a result .
If he doesnt win and stays on …. the entitled fans will bring back the toxicity of years before and ultimately there will be his most loyal supporters also questioning why he hasnt been moved on. Arteta transformed the club and made us relevant again…but now its his own undoing which is hurting the team.
If berta isnt working on gyokeres exit already then its clear he isnt as great as everyone makes out he is.
Pep would have benched him by now, chelsea would have put him in the bomb squad, Liverpool wouldnt play him.
Whilst Arteta might have killed Arsenal’s identity for free flowing entertaining football from the Wenger era, he certainly hasn’t killed Arsenal’s ‘boring, boring Arsenal’ identity from years gone by.
As long Arteta keep winning trophies, he will give us a serial winner identity, the most important identity of them all, if you ask me
No, he has not killed our identity, we have only been playing this way for a season, and can adapt quickly.
And no again, the title has not slipped away. Yes we are not in a great moment, but this can change in one game, and let’s hope it’s against Sporting. Yes we have City next which will be tough, however I am backing our boys to get something out of the game.
Cheese and rice! Can people just settle down a bit.
Doubling down on the negativity in one article, with only 6 games to go… Let’s at least keep the faith until the last whistle, then make as much noise as you want!