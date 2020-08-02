Opinion: Has double-winning breakthrough star done enough to earn first-team role at Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah has won a rare double in his breakthrough season, helping Leeds to win the Championship, before returning to Arsenal to play his part in winning the FA Cup, but has he done enough to warrant his place in the first-team squad?

The club will have some tough decisions to make this summer, with Mikel Arteta likely to want some fresh additions to the squad in order to build a team to challenge higher up the table next season, and some squad members will inevitably fall down the pecking order.

Nketiah initially impressed on his return from his loan in the beginning of 2020, but has failed to find form since the return to action, while Alexandre Lacazette has forced his way into Arteta’s first-team plans with some serious displays.

I would imagine that we could expect to see signings in most areas of the team, although we already have a number of options in our attacking roles, while there is the possibility that Jordi Osei-Tutu could get a chance to fight for minutes at the club following his successful loan spell in Germany.

With the likelihood that we will have more options available in the new campaign, you have to ask who will be the one most likely to lose out, and on current form, my finger would point towards the young forward.

Nketiah has only recently turned 21, and has enjoyed plenty of minutes this season, but for me, he just hasn’t done enough to convince that he is deserving of a first-team role at Arsenal.

Has the young forward done enough to be confident of his place in the first-team squad?

Patrick