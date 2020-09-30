Opinion: Has Willian really added anything to our team or does he need time too?

Arsenal handed Willian a three-year deal this summer as Mikel Arteta desperately needed to get some quality experienced players through the door at the Emirates.

The Brazilian had spent seven years at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea where he won the Premier League among other trophies.

Being 32 already, the Blues decided against handing him a three-year deal, and he joined Arsenal after the Gunners agreed to that demand.

He is expected to use his experience to help Arteta’s team become a top side in England again.

He made a fantastic start to his Arsenal career by providing three assists in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fulham in the first Premier League weekend of the season.

That was probably the best way to show that the Gunners haven’t made a mistake in landing him.

However, since that game, the Brazilian has hardly made a meaningful impact in the Arsenal games.

In their latest Premier League game against Liverpool, he was largely anonymous yet again as the Reds beat Arsenal 3-1.

If Willian was a young player coming from a different league, we would have been talking about giving him time, but he has been playing in the Premier League for years, does he also need time?

He is not getting younger, if he isn’t delivering the goods now, we have probably made a mistake in giving him a contract.

An article from Ime