Opinion: Have Talksport crossed the line?

TalkSport was never the station I would listen to for my football content.

The channel saw the rise of social media and started uploading clips of its shows onto YouTube.

TalkSport is no different to any other business. The priority is to make as much money as possible. They cannot do that without views and engagement.

Yet there is a skill in ensuring that your presenters are not looking desperate. Done properly, you can create clickbait without being transparent.

Where is the professional pride in gaining subscribers based on the quality and knowledge of the discussion?

Building an Audience Without Cheap Tricks

The Overlap shows it can be done.

Wayne Rooney’s point of view is not based on financial gain. Gary Neville has enough projects where he is not seeking attention, and Roy Keane does not need to promote himself.

Football is the UK national sport; it should be easy to get supporters invested without cheap tricks.

Alan Pardew cannot hide his glee that, at 64, he has found a way to stay relevant with his recent quote. He is smart enough to know that if Arsenal lift the title, that line gives him a few more paydays.

None of his peers, to his face, pointed out the irony that, as a manager, he hardly set up his teams to play free-flowing.

John Obi Mikel’s attempts to promote his podcast have worked, which he will argue is his job. It is almost cringeworthy how obvious everyone’s motives are. An ex-player accusing the Gunners of cheating and using illegal tactics was invited onto TalkSport to repeat himself. At no point was the former midfielder challenged because the arrangement was that his appearance would increase his subs while he was offering free material for TalkSport to gain views.

Professional Standards and Media Responsibility

You know a line has been crossed when others in the profession are now sticking up for the league leaders, but no one, to Obi Mikel’s face, reminded them of the ethos Chelsea once had. They waited for him to be away from the studio so they could squeeze more life out of the subject.

The irony that some at TalkSport question Arsenal’s principles!

Dan Smith