Opinion: Have Talksport crossed the line?

TalkSport was never the station I would listen to for my football content.
The channel saw the rise of social media and started uploading clips of its shows onto YouTube.
TalkSport is no different to any other business. The priority is to make as much money as possible. They cannot do that without views and engagement.
Yet there is a skill in ensuring that your presenters are not looking desperate. Done properly, you can create clickbait without being transparent.
Where is the professional pride in gaining subscribers based on the quality and knowledge of the discussion?
Building an Audience Without Cheap Tricks
The Overlap shows it can be done.
Wayne Rooney’s point of view is not based on financial gain. Gary Neville has enough projects where he is not seeking attention, and Roy Keane does not need to promote himself.
Football is the UK national sport; it should be easy to get supporters invested without cheap tricks.
Alan Pardew cannot hide his glee that, at 64, he has found a way to stay relevant with his recent quote. He is smart enough to know that if Arsenal lift the title, that line gives him a few more paydays.
None of his peers, to his face, pointed out the irony that, as a manager, he hardly set up his teams to play free-flowing.
John Obi Mikel’s attempts to promote his podcast have worked, which he will argue is his job. It is almost cringeworthy how obvious everyone’s motives are. An ex-player accusing the Gunners of cheating and using illegal tactics was invited onto TalkSport to repeat himself. At no point was the former midfielder challenged because the arrangement was that his appearance would increase his subs while he was offering free material for TalkSport to gain views.
Professional Standards and Media Responsibility
You know a line has been crossed when others in the profession are now sticking up for the league leaders, but no one, to Obi Mikel’s face, reminded them of the ethos Chelsea once had. They waited for him to be away from the studio so they could squeeze more life out of the subject.
The irony that some at TalkSport question Arsenal’s principles!
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I don’t listen to talk shite. Never will.
+1
They crossed a line decades ago
Its a decent station for sport
Informative and humorous at times
Everyone is entitled to there opinions
Not sure where John Obi has been hiding for the past decade and if he needs to generate interest from comments that divide opinions then so be it but imo it is words that carry no substance.
We are almost there and when we lift it and we will, it wont say most boring winners ever. It will say champions 🏆
Which we will deservedly be as the best time always finishes top come the end of the season
Onwards and upwards
I thought that Ray Parlour calmly and concisely put John Obi Mikel in his place regarding calling Arsenal cheats.
yeah but why not put Milkel face to face with Parlour?
it’s because Mikel will only agree to an interview where he’s not challenged and Talk Sport like getting others to respond so they get more episodes
This coming from allegedly a person who has cheated on his true age! I don’t give a damn of what he says, and just knew of this on just arsenal. Am more focused on winning the league and directing my energy into supporting the team.
Talksport have for a decade or more, tried to bait Arsenal fans through things such as The Daily Arsenal with Adrian Durham and now with the guy on drive time.
Whilst I used to take offence previously at how they’d talk down our club whilst clearly ignoring those of other clubs who’s failings were bigger than ours, I have since learned to smile and laugh at their (and the other media) efforts to down play our achievements, as I believe it’s done out of jealousy.
As they say, imitation is the best form of compliment and I believe that they are jealous that Arsenal have always done things the right way and haven’t cheated or bankrolled their way to success – something that most our competitors (bar Liverpool) can’t say they’ve not done.
So Gooners – stay proud and walk tall cos all the negative press is in fact the best form of compliment we can receive
COYG!!