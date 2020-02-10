Opinion – How Arsenal can immediately improve Lacazette against Newcastle

Our Arsenal boys are currently being drilled by our manager in far away Dubai. They went on a well deserved break and this is even more important now that they are faced with lots of pressure to perform. They needed a break from the scrutinizing spotlight and from the pressure of playing competitive premiership football. After the break, hopefully our players would come back refreshed and ready to take on the rest team in the league till the end of the season.

I have been following the boys online; YouTube, arsenal.com and on justarsenal.com, and from what I am seeing, I am thinking the boys will end the season on a high. A recent article on here spoke about three players who need to improve after the break. The article however didn’t talk about how to improve the players… well, I am not going to write on the player who needs to improve, but on how he can be helped o improve. I want to talk about Lacazette.

Lacazette is one player I would never want Arsenal to sell because he is a fantastic player on a very beautiful day. His energy and pace on the field is compared to only a few players in the league. However, we all know the talented French man is not playing his best right now. I just sat down this morning and asked myself why we should keep on criticizing a player without proffering solutions. How can we help Lacazette?

This three man attack both Emery and Arteta have tried at Arsenal, seems not to be getting the required result. A three man attack with Auba and Pepe playing from the wings and Laca playing in the middle seems to be stifling our attacks. Now, this type of attacking play may be working for Liverpool and this may probably be because they have players who are playing in their natural positions. If we are to play both Lacazette and Aubameyang at the same time against Newcastle, then we should use them in a two man attack, with two midfielders and two wingers flanking them. A 4-4-2 pattern of play will limit Lacazette’s tracking back to retrieve and win back the ball, but it will give him enough time to focus on scoring once the ball gets to him. He will be closer to the penalty box than the center circle. With two strikers playing through the middle, it will be difficult for the defenders to mark them out totally, thereby leaving room for the free striker to attempt the goals against Newcastle.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua