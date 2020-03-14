Opinion – How Arsenal should be preparing for the next season if this one is finished early.

This season could be over, Arsenal need to start planning for the next one

There is a big chance that this Premier League season will be made null and void if the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

Liverpool fans would feel hard done by the most if they are not able to win the Premier League despite leading the rest of the division by 25 points.

The teams in the relegation zone would be the happiest as they will get the chance to start their season again and perhaps do things better and finish the season better.

Arsenal named Mikel Arteta as their new manager late last year and the Spaniard hasn’t really been able to shape his team.

I believe that this end of the season would help the Gunners prepare better for another season. I expect the Gunners to be able to finally buy some players and go for a proper preseason under Mikel Arteta.

One of the key things I think Arsenal should do at the earliest opportunity would be to sort out the future of their current players.

Get the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka to sign a new contract, if the former doesn’t want to sign, he has to be sold quickly so that the club can sign a replacement for him.

Arsenal also needs to sell some of their defenders, most notably, Sead Kolasinac and sign good replacements for them.

I would also love us to keep hold of Dani Ceballos for another season and if he cannot be kept then we need to invest in a new creative midfielder.

An article from Ime