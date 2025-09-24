Opinion: How Gyokeres can still win the Premier League’s Golden Boot

Viktor Gyökeres has made a promising start to life at Arsenal, scoring three times in his first five league appearances. However, he has already faced criticism for failing to find the net in high-profile fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City. For some supporters, his inability to make an impact in those matches has raised early concerns about whether he can deliver consistently at the very highest level.
The Swedish striker arrived at the Emirates following an outstanding campaign with Sporting Club, where his prolific form made him one of the most talked-about forwards in Europe. His performances for both club and country last season were nothing short of exceptional, which inevitably created great anticipation when Arsenal secured his signature.
The Weight of Expectation
Gyökeres was seen by many fans as the type of striker who could transform Arsenal’s attack and potentially compete for the Premier League Golden Boot. Some supporters expected him to score almost every week, replicating the near-unstoppable displays he showed previously. Yet, as early as this stage of the season, disappointment has emerged in certain sections of the fanbase who hoped for even greater output.
Comparisons with Erling Haaland have intensified these expectations, as the Manchester City forward continues to dominate the goalscoring charts. Measured against such standards, it is more difficult to argue that Gyökeres will finish as top scorer, though the season remains long and opportunities are plentiful.
Opportunities Against Smaller Clubs
One of the key reasons Gyökeres should not be written off is his ability to make the most of chances against teams outside the traditional elite. He has already scored against two of the three smaller sides faced in the league so far, showing a pattern that could prove vital.
If the striker continues to punish lower-ranked opposition and starts producing braces or even hat tricks, the goals will accumulate quickly. In such a scenario, any quiet performances in bigger matches may prove less significant. With more mid and lower table clubs than top sides in the Premier League, Gyökeres has numerous opportunities to build an impressive tally over the course of the campaign.
While questions remain about his effectiveness against elite opponents, his knack for exploiting weaker defences could still make him a major contributor in Arsenal’s pursuit of success this season.
IMO he is completely the wrong sort of forward.
Accommodating him is already showing a need to alter our way of playing, disrupting performances and reducing effectiveness.
Etitike was the guy. More mobile, faster.
It looks like Arteta was simply trying to mimic Haarland signing by Pep.
No doubt he’ll be called a flat track bully. But if he scores goals against the so called weaker sides, our team will benefit. So where’s the problem?.
That said, just to keep those journalists quite it would be nice to see him bang a few in against the bigger sides to.
Give him service, and he’ll score.🤷♂️👍
Arsenal has to go back to basic pick the best eleven and return to that positive mindset
———-‘————Raya
-Timber–Saliba-Maghalse–Colofori/Hincapié
—–‘—-Zubmudi—Rice—–Eze
—–‘—-Saka——Gyokers—-Martineli
This should be the team starting at Newcastle
He won the prestigious Gerd Muller prize at the Ballon D’or (and annoyed the Real Madrid contingent) – he has the ability to be top scorer – providing of course he has the service lol
I’m a little confused here. I would have thought that, outside of statistic anomalies, all high scoring strikers (including those winning the Golden Boot) would have scored more against lesser teams than against the better ones.
Bruised Banana,
Your bang on the money. As you point out there are fewer big clubs than so called small ones.
City used to say feed the goat and he will score.
The same could be said of Gyokeres, but we’ll only know that for sure if the team are allowed to do just that.🤷♂️
Gyokeres has been given almost 0 service, except once from Eze. It’s not Gyokeres. It’s Arteta, and his control-freak managed soccer.
With Wenger, we had a one touch soccer-style that saw so many direct through passes from players like Ozil, Fabregas, Vieira, Bergkamp, Cazorla, Wilshere, Ramsey, Rosicky, and all our passing stars through the years.
With Arteta, it’s 11 touches every time before the pass, and almost 0 through passes. Arteta is so scared of counter attacks his pants are wet from pee.
Our style of play is boring, awful, not worth watching. I rather watch a cow eat.
Arteta out, Fabergas in, and Gyokeres will score 35 league goals, whilst Arsenal will be fun watching again