Opinion: How Gyokeres can still win the Premier League’s Golden Boot

Viktor Gyökeres has made a promising start to life at Arsenal, scoring three times in his first five league appearances. However, he has already faced criticism for failing to find the net in high-profile fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City. For some supporters, his inability to make an impact in those matches has raised early concerns about whether he can deliver consistently at the very highest level.

The Swedish striker arrived at the Emirates following an outstanding campaign with Sporting Club, where his prolific form made him one of the most talked-about forwards in Europe. His performances for both club and country last season were nothing short of exceptional, which inevitably created great anticipation when Arsenal secured his signature.

The Weight of Expectation

Gyökeres was seen by many fans as the type of striker who could transform Arsenal’s attack and potentially compete for the Premier League Golden Boot. Some supporters expected him to score almost every week, replicating the near-unstoppable displays he showed previously. Yet, as early as this stage of the season, disappointment has emerged in certain sections of the fanbase who hoped for even greater output.

Comparisons with Erling Haaland have intensified these expectations, as the Manchester City forward continues to dominate the goalscoring charts. Measured against such standards, it is more difficult to argue that Gyökeres will finish as top scorer, though the season remains long and opportunities are plentiful.

Opportunities Against Smaller Clubs

One of the key reasons Gyökeres should not be written off is his ability to make the most of chances against teams outside the traditional elite. He has already scored against two of the three smaller sides faced in the league so far, showing a pattern that could prove vital.

If the striker continues to punish lower-ranked opposition and starts producing braces or even hat tricks, the goals will accumulate quickly. In such a scenario, any quiet performances in bigger matches may prove less significant. With more mid and lower table clubs than top sides in the Premier League, Gyökeres has numerous opportunities to build an impressive tally over the course of the campaign.

While questions remain about his effectiveness against elite opponents, his knack for exploiting weaker defences could still make him a major contributor in Arsenal’s pursuit of success this season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…